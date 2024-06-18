Putin Seeks Legitimate Guarantees for Ukraine Peace Negotiations

World » RUSSIA | June 17, 2024, Monday // 08:33
Bulgaria: Putin Seeks Legitimate Guarantees for Ukraine Peace Negotiations @Wikimedia Commons

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed openness to negotiations with Ukraine but insists on guarantees for their legitimacy, as reported by BTA and Russian agencies quoting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Peskov emphasized that Ukrainian President Zelensky is not considered a reliable counterpart for written agreements, deeming any such agreements as de jure illegitimate, according to TASS.

Peskov stated that any potential agreements with Kyiv would require assurances to confirm their legitimacy, highlighting the complexity of reaching a balance of interests and acknowledging the realities on the ground. He underscored the necessity of a robust system of guarantees to ensure the implementation of these agreements, calling this task "very difficult."

Additionally, Peskov suggested that Zelensky might need to contemplate a peace agreement with Putin, given the deteriorating military situation for Ukraine. He remarked that a politician prioritizing his homeland's interests over personal or external influences might consider such a proposal.

Meanwhile, a two-day international meeting in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock saw participation from over 90 countries, focusing on uniting efforts to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia was notably absent from this conference.

In response to Russia's peace proposal, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan criticized it as unreasonable. Sullivan argued that Moscow's demands, which include ceding more Ukrainian territory and disarming, would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future aggression. He stated that these demands contradict the UN Charter, basic morality, and common sense, making them an unacceptable basis for peace negotiations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Putin, Ukraine, peace, Russia

Related Articles:

Patriot System Used as Ukraine Downs Second Russian A-50 Radar Plane in Two Months

In February 2024, Russia confirmed that a Ukrainian missile shot down a Russian A-50 "flying radar" over the Krasnodar Territory

World » Ukraine | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 09:13

Ukrainian Forces Trap Russian Troops in Vovchansk: Mass Surrenders Reported

Russian troops numbering approximately 400 have been encircled by Ukrainian forces at a chemical plant in Vovchansk,

World » Ukraine | June 17, 2024, Monday // 16:16

Kremlin Accuses NATO of Escalating Nuclear Tensions

The Kremlin has criticized NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recent comments on the alliance's nuclear arsenal

World » Russia | June 17, 2024, Monday // 15:06

NATO's Nuclear Weapons on Standby

NATO is considering putting more nuclear weapons on standby amid growing threats from Russia and China

World | June 17, 2024, Monday // 10:00

80 Nations Advocate for Ukraine's Territorial Integrity as Basis for Peace

Representatives from 80 countries and 4 organizations jointly called for Ukraine's "territorial integrity" to be the foundation of any peace agreement to end the war

World » Ukraine | June 17, 2024, Monday // 09:44

Zelensky: Peace Talks Possible with Russian Withdrawal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kyiv would engage in peace talks with Moscow tomorrow if the Russian army withdraws from all Ukrainian territory

World » Ukraine | June 17, 2024, Monday // 09:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Kremlin Accuses NATO of Escalating Nuclear Tensions

The Kremlin has criticized NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recent comments on the alliance's nuclear arsenal

World » Russia | June 17, 2024, Monday // 15:06

Russia Manipulates Bulgarians in Moldova Ahead of Key Elections

Russia is attempting to divide the Moldovan people by manipulating various ethnic regions, including those with Bulgarian populations.

World » Russia | June 16, 2024, Sunday // 09:33

Russian Warships Conduct Military Drills Near Florida

Russian military exercises in the Caribbean Sea, near Florida, have sparked attention as a display of strength amid heightened tensions over Western support for Ukraine.

World » Russia | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 09:31

Russia Expands Nuclear Exercises Across European Borders

Russia has announced the expansion of its tactical nuclear weapons exercises

World » Russia | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 12:43

Broader Sanctions Planned by US on Semiconductor Trade with Russia

Reuters reported that sources familiar with the matter revealed the US government's intention to announce expanded sanctions on Wednesday regarding the sale of semiconductor chips and other commodities to Russia

World » Russia | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 11:02

Belarus Joins Russia in Tactical Nuclear Weapon Exercises

Belarus announced today that its military is participating in the second phase of Russian exercises scheduled by President Vladimir Putin to practice the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons

World » Russia | June 10, 2024, Monday // 14:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria