LGBTQ+ Soldiers in Kyiv Demand Equal Rights Amid War
Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers from the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters marched in central Kyiv, demanding more rights. They aimed to highlight their service in the war against Russia. Many protesters wore rainbow and unicorn patches on their uniforms, calling for the right to marry, according to the Associated Press.
Billed as a "pride march," the demonstration lacked the celebratory atmosphere of peacetime events and took place under heavy rain and police protection amid threats from counterprotesters. The participation of the LGBTQ+ community in the armed forces is believed to have shifted public attitudes towards same-sex partnerships in the socially conservative country.
"We are ordinary people who fight on an equal footing with everyone else, but we are deprived of the rights that other people have," said Dimitriy Pavlov, a soldier who moved with a cane in hand.
Activists are advocating for legal reforms to allow same-sex partners to make medical decisions for wounded soldiers and arrange funerals for war victims. They argue that enhancing LGBTQ+ rights would further differentiate Ukraine from Russia, where such rights are severely restricted.
Officials from the US embassy and several European embassies attended the march. Organizers faced challenges, as city officials rejected a petition to hold the event in a subway station. The march was condemned by branches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which labeled it a left-wing, radical political movement aimed at undermining the family institution and weakening Ukrainian society during the war.
Police set up cordons in central Kyiv to protect the marchers from a counter-demonstration. Both the LGBTQ+ marchers and counterprotesters called for international support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, chanting "Arm Ukraine now!"
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Patriot System Used as Ukraine Downs Second Russian A-50 Radar Plane in Two Months
In February 2024, Russia confirmed that a Ukrainian missile shot down a Russian A-50 "flying radar" over the Krasnodar Territory
Ukrainian Forces Trap Russian Troops in Vovchansk: Mass Surrenders Reported
Russian troops numbering approximately 400 have been encircled by Ukrainian forces at a chemical plant in Vovchansk,
80 Nations Advocate for Ukraine's Territorial Integrity as Basis for Peace
Representatives from 80 countries and 4 organizations jointly called for Ukraine's "territorial integrity" to be the foundation of any peace agreement to end the war
Zelensky: Peace Talks Possible with Russian Withdrawal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kyiv would engage in peace talks with Moscow tomorrow if the Russian army withdraws from all Ukrainian territory
Kamala Harris Announces Significant US Aid Package for Ukraine
US Vice President Kamala Harris has announced over 1.5 billion USD in aid to Ukraine
Ukrainian President Compares Putin's Demands to Hitler's Tactics
The ceasefire proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin is an ultimatum that cannot be trusted