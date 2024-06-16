Bulgaria Stands with NATO and EU in Unified Response to Ukraine Crisis

"Bulgaria remains fully committed to the strong and unified response of NATO, the EU, and the international democratic community to Russian military aggression against Ukraine," wrote acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev on the Facebook page of the Council of Ministers.

Glavchev participated in the first two-day summit for peace in Ukraine, held in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock. Starting yesterday, world leaders discussed creating a clear framework for ending the war, providing security guarantees, setting conditions for a post-war settlement, and agreeing on financing the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Over 90 countries and world institutions attended the event, making it the largest meeting for Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Russia was not invited, and China, a key Russian ally, did not attend, leading to low expectations for significant progress at this stage.

Kenya, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey have expressed regret that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not invited to the forum. Swiss President Viola Amherd called on the international community to pave the way for direct talks between the two warring countries.

The leaders of Italy and Germany have firmly rejected the ceasefire terms proposed by Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called Putin's plan "propaganda" that effectively suggests Ukraine "must withdraw from Ukraine." German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed it as a "dictator's peace."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that freezing the conflict in Ukraine is not an answer but a recipe for future wars of aggression.

US Vice President Kamala Harris pledged more than 1.5 billion USD in aid to Ukraine, mainly for humanitarian aid and support for the energy sector. She also rejected Putin's terms for peace talks with Ukraine, calling them "absurd."

On Friday, the Russian president demanded that Ukraine completely relinquish the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea as a condition for ending hostilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the need to stop the war based on compliance with international law, the just interests of the Ukrainian people, and the indisputable value of human life, not war.

The draft declaration of the meeting reaffirms the territorial integrity of Ukraine and unequivocally rejects any nuclear threat against the country. The document will be officially adopted today.