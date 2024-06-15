Cyprus: Bulgarian Man Kills Wife During Violent Dispute

Crime | June 15, 2024, Saturday // 15:10
Bulgaria: Cyprus: Bulgarian Man Kills Wife During Violent Dispute

A 48-year-old Bulgarian man has been arrested for the brutal murder of his 41-year-old wife in Tremithousa, Cyprus. The tragic incident occurred around 10 a.m. during a violent argument, culminating in a knife attack. According to Cypriot media, the woman either fell or was pushed from their apartment balcony during the altercation.

She was pronounced dead upon arrival at Paphos General Hospital. Her husband, who sustained injuries, is currently under police guard at the hospital but is not in critical condition. Neighbors reported difficulties in contacting the police during the altercations, leading to a delayed response from law enforcement. A local resident attempted to call the police four times without success. Paphos Police Chief Nikos Tsapis stated that an investigation into the police response is underway.

A police spokesman mentioned that two knives were found at the scene, which are now part of the investigation. Authorities disclosed that the suspect had a history of domestic violence and had a warrant for his arrest from a previous assault.

The woman was found with four stab wounds and probable defensive injuries on her hands. The police are conducting a homicide investigation, and further details are still being worked out. Any issues related to the police response times will be thoroughly investigated.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, Cyprus, woman

Related Articles:

Who are the New Bulgarian MEPs?

Following the 2-in-1 elections in Bulgaria, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has finalized the mandates for the European Parliament.

Politics | June 15, 2024, Saturday // 10:08

Bulgaria: Elderly Woman Injured in Kostinbrod House Explosion

A house explosion in Kostinbrod, Bulgaria, has left a 78-year-old woman injured with second-degree burns on her head

Society » Incidents | June 14, 2024, Friday // 11:25

Maria Bakalova Returns to Bulgaria for Aniventure Comic Con

The Hollywood celebrity will be a special guest at the festival, which will be held on July 6 and 7 at the Inter Expo Center

Society | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Pro-Russian Rhetoric and Anti-Euro Sentiments: A New Political Party Rises in Bulgaria

"Greatness" (Velichie/Величие in Bulgarian) garnered 99,852 votes in the Bulgarian parliamentary elections on June 9, surprising many politicians, sociologists, and journalists.

Novinite Insider » Opinions | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 15:17

Newcomers to Bulgarian Parliament: No More New Laws, Enforce the Old Ones

The newly formed "Greatness" (Velichie) party emerged as the surprise success in Bulgaria's 2-in-1 vote, surpassing the 4 percent threshold to enter the National Assembly.

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 13:18

Bulgarian Election Update: With Over Half of Protocols Processed, Seven Parties Secure Seats

With 50.96% of sectional election protocols processed, interim data from the Central Election Commission indicates that seven political parties and coalitions will secure seats in Bulgaria's 50th National Assembly

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 09:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgarian Authorities Crack Down on Bank Account Draining and Money Laundering Ring

11 individuals have been indicted and three of them detained for up to 72 hours in connection with the dismantling of a criminal group involved in bank account draining and money laundering

Crime | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 13:06

Terrifying Incident: Man Stabs Women, Triggers Police Standoff in Pleven Region

Last night, a disturbing incident unfolded in the village of Ruptsi, located in the Cherven Bryag municipality of Pleven region

Crime | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 13:18

Missing Girl Found in Bulgarian Town Following Kidnapping by 16-Years-Old Boy (UPDATED)

In the Bulgarian town of Lyaskovets, a search operation has been initiated by the police from Gorna Oryahovitsa for a 10-year-old girl

Crime | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 08:54

Murder in Topolovgrad: Man Uses Wooden Stake to Kill Wife

A 57-year-old man killed his wife in the village of Hlyabovo, Topolovgrad, before attempting suicide

Crime | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 15:06

Missing Crypto-Queen's Dark Ties with Bulgarian Crime Boss Revealed

FBI-wanted Ruja Ignatova, who defrauded investors of 4.5 billion USD, had close ties to Christophoros Amanatidis-Taki

Crime | June 3, 2024, Monday // 15:10

Horror in Vratsa: Woman Endures Six-Hour Torture by Ex-Husband

A divorced woman faced a horrifying ordeal when her second husband brutally attacked her in her apartment in Vratsa, Bulgaria

Crime | June 3, 2024, Monday // 09:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria