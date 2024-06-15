Kamala Harris Announces Significant US Aid Package for Ukraine

US Vice President Kamala Harris has announced over 1.5 billion USD in aid to Ukraine. The announcement was made during the two-day peace conference on Ukraine held in Switzerland.

Nearly 400 million USD of this aid is designated for refugee assistance, including food aid, health services, shelter, water, and sanitation for millions of Ukrainians affected by the war. Additionally, half a billion dollars of US financial support is allocated for energy aid, including funds for emergency repairs to Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"These efforts will help Ukraine respond to Russia's latest attacks on its energy infrastructure," Harris stated in a press release.

Standing in for President Joe Biden at the event, Kamala Harris is also expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the summit in Switzerland today.