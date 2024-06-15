Kamala Harris Announces Significant US Aid Package for Ukraine

Putin Reveals Nearly 700,000 Russian Troops Engaged in Ukraine Offensive
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated yesterday on television that nearly 700,000 Russian military personnel are currently engaged in the offensive in Ukraine
US Vice President Kamala Harris has announced over 1.5 billion USD in aid to Ukraine. The announcement was made during the two-day peace conference on Ukraine held in Switzerland.
Nearly 400 million USD of this aid is designated for refugee assistance, including food aid, health services, shelter, water, and sanitation for millions of Ukrainians affected by the war. Additionally, half a billion dollars of US financial support is allocated for energy aid, including funds for emergency repairs to Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
"These efforts will help Ukraine respond to Russia's latest attacks on its energy infrastructure," Harris stated in a press release.
Standing in for President Joe Biden at the event, Kamala Harris is also expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the summit in Switzerland today.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The ceasefire proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin is an ultimatum that cannot be trusted
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated yesterday on television that nearly 700,000 Russian military personnel are currently engaged in the offensive in Ukraine
Switzerland is hosting a two-day peace conference focusing on Ukraine at the luxurious alpine resort of Bürgenstock near Lucerne
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, dismissed the security agreement between the US and Ukraine
Russia will cease fire and begin negotiations if Ukraine withdraws from the four occupied Ukrainian regions claimed by Russia and abandons its aspirations for NATO membership
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU