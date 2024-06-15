Atanas Zafirov Elected Interim Leader of Bulgarian Socialist Party

Atanas Zafirov has been elected as the temporary chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP). The decision was made by the National Council of the BSP, with 104 votes in favor and 3 abstentions. This election follows the resignation of the previous party chairwoman, Kornelia Ninova, who stepped down due to poor election results. As her deputy, Zafirov announced that the party would support an expert government with a mandate from the election winners, GERB.

By November 10, the BSP will hold a direct election to choose a permanent leader for the Socialists, as clarified at the ongoing National Council meeting. According to Article 17, paragraph 2 of the BSP Statute, in the event of early termination of the chairman's powers, their functions are carried out by a deputy chairman, appointed by the National Assembly's decision, until a new chairman is elected.