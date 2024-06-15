Ukrainian President Compares Putin's Demands to Hitler's Tactics

June 15, 2024, Saturday
Bulgaria: Ukrainian President Compares Putin's Demands to Hitler's Tactics

The ceasefire proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin is an ultimatum that cannot be trusted, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to a report by Reuters. Earlier on Friday, Putin declared that Russia would end the war in Ukraine if Kyiv agreed to abandon its NATO aspirations and surrender all four areas claimed by Moscow.

Speaking to Italian news channel SkyTG24 on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Zelensky expressed his belief that Putin would not halt his military offensive even if his ceasefire demands were met. "These are ultimate messages that are no different from the messages of the past," the Ukrainian leader remarked.

Zelensky drew a parallel between Putin and the expansionist ambitions of German Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler before World War II, asserting, "He won't stop." He emphasized that Putin's messages should not be trusted, likening them to Hitler's tactics. "This is the same thing that Hitler did. That is why we should not trust these messages of Putin," Zelensky added.

Tags: Zelensky, ceasefire, Putin

