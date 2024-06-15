Ukraine Rejects Putin's Conditions for Peace Agreement

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, categorically dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent "peace proposal," describing it as lacking seriousness and devoid of any genuine negotiation intent.

In a statement conveyed via the Zoom platform to Reuters, Podolyak emphasized that Putin's presentation did not constitute a legitimate effort to broker a peace agreement between the two nations. He asserted that there exists no room for compromise between Putin's conditions and Ukraine's terms regarding ceasefire and peace discussions.

Podolyak reiterated that accepting Putin's terms would necessitate Kyiv's acknowledgment of defeat and relinquishment of its sovereignty, terms that Ukraine vehemently opposes.

According to Podolyak, Putin's remarks were not grounded in any substantive negotiation process aimed at achieving a mutually acceptable agreement.

The Ukrainian presidential adviser characterized Putin's announcement as an attempt to dictate the agenda ahead of the upcoming summit on Ukraine scheduled in Switzerland.