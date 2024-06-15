Russian Foreign Ministry Dismisses US-Ukraine Security Pact as 'Piece of Paper'
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, dismissed the security agreement between the US and Ukraine as merely a "piece of paper" with no substantive value, according to reports from quoting Agence France Press.
In her statement, Zakharova asserted that such agreements hold no legal weight and serve primarily as symbolic gestures aimed at reassuring Ukrainian citizens of international support amidst ongoing conflict.
She emphasized that the primary objective behind these documents is to convey emotional and informational backing ahead of the upcoming peace conference scheduled in Switzerland.
Zakharova's remarks underscore Russia's skepticism towards the effectiveness of international agreements in addressing the geopolitical tensions and ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
