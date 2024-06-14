May Sees Continued Deflation in Bulgaria
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria's Economic Shift: Salaries Surpassing Inflation
Georgi Angelov, senior economist at "Open Society", shared insights on Bulgaria's battle against the demographic crisis
Bulgaria's Eurozone Dream Delayed: No Euro Until 2027?
Simeon Dyankov, former Minister of Finance from GERB, predicts that Bulgaria is not yet ready for the Eurozone and will most likely adopt the euro on January 1, 2027
Bulgaria's Economy Slightly Outperforms Initial Growth Forecasts
In the first quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's GDP grew by 1.8% compared to the same period in 2023
Bulgaria's Wealth Gap: Only 4% Rich, 95% Struggle to Survive!
A tax consultant and former deputy finance minister in Bulgaria recently discussed the country's economic landscape, highlighting concerning trends regarding income distribution and the state of the middle class
Deputy Minister of Finance Answers When Will Bulgaria Be Ready for the Eurozone
Metodiev also mentioned that the Council of Ministers will soon vote on the Law on the Euro
Expert's Warning: Bulgaria's Eurozone Ambitions Under Threat
Economist Mihail Krastev has pointed out that while Bulgaria focuses on meeting the inflation criterion in its bid to join the Eurozone, there is a significant risk of failing to meet other essential requirements