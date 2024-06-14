President Radev Calls for Military Training for Bulgaria's Youth

European Directives Prompt Stricter Online Trading Rules in Bulgaria
Changes are underway in Bulgaria as amendments to the Law on Consumer Protection aim to tighten regulations in online trade
President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for initial military training for Bulgaria's youth during his participation in the Fourth National Assembly of the Reserve Army in Stara Zagora. He noted that NATO allies are reinstating conscription, sparking the need for a national debate on this issue.
Radev highlighted that the current geopolitical climate and the war in Ukraine have underscored the importance of military personnel over weapons and technology. He stressed the significance of working with Bulgaria's mobilization reserve.
The president pointed out that elementary military training is crucial for young people, suggesting that the form and methods of such training should be determined through discussion. He asserted that those with military experience are best suited to provide this training.
Radev also expressed concern that national security decisions will soon be made by individuals with no military background. He remarked on the dwindling connection between civilians and the army since conscription ended nearly 20 years ago. He warned that soon, very few people in the National Assembly and executive branch will have military experience, yet they will be responsible for national security decisions.
Despite heavy rain, numerous organizations from across Bulgaria gathered in Stara Zagora for the assembly.
Following the 2-in-1 elections in Bulgaria, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has finalized the mandates for the European Parliament.
In the recent election, the Central Election Commission (CEC) reported over 58,000 invalid votes, with 2,211,648 valid votes counted
A recent analysis by the Institute for the Development of the Public Environment (IRPS) highlights a significant decline in the use of machine voting during Bulgaria's parliamentary elections on June 9
The Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced the mandates for the parliamentary parties in the 50th National Assembly of Bulgaria
The coalition of liberal parties "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria-Spasi Sofia" (WCC-DB-SS) expressed full support for "Sofia Pride"
On Monday, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will announce the date for convening the first session of the 50th National Assembly
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU