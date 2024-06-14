Over 58,000 Invalid Votes Reported in Bulgarian Election

Politics | June 14, 2024, Friday // 15:01
Bulgaria: Over 58,000 Invalid Votes Reported in Bulgarian Election

In the recent election, the Central Election Commission (CEC) reported over 58,000 invalid votes, with 2,211,648 valid votes counted. Paper ballots in the ballot box totaled just over 1,454,000, and machine votes were nearly 815,300. Additionally, 63,913 voters chose the option "I'm not supporting anyone."

The CEC data for the National Assembly election revealed that GERB received 530,658 votes, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) garnered just over 366,000, and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) obtained nearly 307,800.

Voter turnout was 34.41% for the national parliament election and 33.78% for the Euro vote. Mandate distribution showed GERB securing the most deputies, with five each from Varna and the 23rd Multi-Mandate Constituency (MMC) in Sofia. In Kardzhali, all five mandates went to DPS. WCC-DB had the most mandates in the 23rd MMC Sofia, with seven.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) did not secure a single mandate in 12 regions, including Vidin, Smolyan, Haskovo, and Targovishte. "There Is Such a People" (TISP) obtained two MPs from Varna, while "Revival" and WCC-DB each secured three from the same constituency. The "Greatness" (Velichie) party received one mandate each in the three Sofia MMCs.

WCC-DB will not have representatives from 10 regions, including Yambol, Silistra, Lovech, Montana, and Smolyan. DPS did not secure mandates in Pernik, Plovdiv-city, and the 24th and 25th MMCs in Sofia. Apart from Kardzhali, "Revival" failed to secure mandates in Razgrad, Smolyan, and Targovishte.

The CEC has announced the deputies elected in two multi-mandate districts. These deputies have until the end of the working day to decide where they will enter the 50th National Assembly.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: CEC, votes, counted

Related Articles:

New MEPs Announced as Bulgarian Election Commission Completes Eurovote Mandate Distribution

The Bulgarian Central Electoral Commission (CEC) adopted a decision distributing the mandates from the European Parliament vote among the participating parties

Politics | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 08:19

CEC Confirms Smooth Election Day in Bulgaria, New Deputies to be Announced June 16

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has confirmed that the election day in Bulgaria proceeded smoothly and peacefully, according to spokesperson Rositsa Mateva.

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 16:32

Bulgarians Can Vote in 60 Countries on June 9

The Central Election Commission (CEC) provided a briefing on the preparation and organization of the 2-1 elections scheduled for June 9

Politics | May 21, 2024, Tuesday // 15:11

Central Election Commission Prepared for 2-in-1 Elections in Bulgaria

As Bulgaria gears up for early parliamentary elections (6th in the last 3 years), the Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced its readiness for a unique scenario

Politics | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:41

Voting in EU Elections: 3 Months In Bulgaria Required

In anticipation of the upcoming elections for members of the European Parliament (MEPs) from Bulgaria, scheduled for June 9 this year, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has unveiled a crucial update to voting regulations

Politics | March 5, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

Bulgarian PM Calls for Reform of Central Election Commission

In an interactive session with the public, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov announced a need for the National Assembly to consider reforms within the Central Election Commission (CEC)

Politics | November 8, 2023, Wednesday // 09:59
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Who are the New Bulgarian MEPs?

Following the 2-in-1 elections in Bulgaria, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has finalized the mandates for the European Parliament.

Politics | June 15, 2024, Saturday // 10:08

President Radev Calls for Military Training for Bulgaria's Youth

President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for initial military training for Bulgaria's youth during his participation in the Fourth National Assembly of the Reserve Army in Stara Zagora

Politics | June 14, 2024, Friday // 15:13

Analysis Reveals Steep Drop in Machine Voting During Bulgarian Elections

A recent analysis by the Institute for the Development of the Public Environment (IRPS) highlights a significant decline in the use of machine voting during Bulgaria's parliamentary elections on June 9

Politics | June 14, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Bulgaria: GERB Leads with 68 Deputies as Election Commission Confirms Parliamentary Seats

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced the mandates for the parliamentary parties in the 50th National Assembly of Bulgaria

Politics | June 14, 2024, Friday // 09:14

"Sofia Pride" Backed by 3 Bulgarian Parties in Call for Family Equality

The coalition of liberal parties "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria-Spasi Sofia" (WCC-DB-SS) expressed full support for "Sofia Pride"

Politics | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 16:13

Bulgarian President to Confirm National Assembly Date Monday

On Monday, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will announce the date for convening the first session of the 50th National Assembly

Politics | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 15:57
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria