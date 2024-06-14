Over 58,000 Invalid Votes Reported in Bulgarian Election

In the recent election, the Central Election Commission (CEC) reported over 58,000 invalid votes, with 2,211,648 valid votes counted. Paper ballots in the ballot box totaled just over 1,454,000, and machine votes were nearly 815,300. Additionally, 63,913 voters chose the option "I'm not supporting anyone."

The CEC data for the National Assembly election revealed that GERB received 530,658 votes, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) garnered just over 366,000, and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) obtained nearly 307,800.

Voter turnout was 34.41% for the national parliament election and 33.78% for the Euro vote. Mandate distribution showed GERB securing the most deputies, with five each from Varna and the 23rd Multi-Mandate Constituency (MMC) in Sofia. In Kardzhali, all five mandates went to DPS. WCC-DB had the most mandates in the 23rd MMC Sofia, with seven.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) did not secure a single mandate in 12 regions, including Vidin, Smolyan, Haskovo, and Targovishte. "There Is Such a People" (TISP) obtained two MPs from Varna, while "Revival" and WCC-DB each secured three from the same constituency. The "Greatness" (Velichie) party received one mandate each in the three Sofia MMCs.

WCC-DB will not have representatives from 10 regions, including Yambol, Silistra, Lovech, Montana, and Smolyan. DPS did not secure mandates in Pernik, Plovdiv-city, and the 24th and 25th MMCs in Sofia. Apart from Kardzhali, "Revival" failed to secure mandates in Razgrad, Smolyan, and Targovishte.

The CEC has announced the deputies elected in two multi-mandate districts. These deputies have until the end of the working day to decide where they will enter the 50th National Assembly.