Higher Charges for Polluting Cars in Bulgaria
Proposed amendments to Bulgaria's Roads Act are set to introduce higher tolls for polluting vehicles, marking a significant shift in the country's road usage fees. The changes, currently undergoing public consultation, aim to factor in both the EURO emission class and CO2 emission class of vehicles when determining toll rates. According to the draft legislation, vehicles lacking specific CO2 emission data will default to class 1 emissions.
The primary objective behind these revisions is to incentivize the adoption of modern, environmentally friendly vehicles by offering financial incentives such as reduced toll rates or premiums, the bill outlines. Additionally, the proposed amendments include the introduction of a new fee structure for motor vehicles up to 3.5 tons, replacing the existing options of monthly, annual, and weekend vignettes with a one-day vignette option.
Furthermore, the legislative changes seek to clarify several key definitions related to road usage fees. These include the "usage fee," which allows vehicles to access the paid road network for a defined period, and the "toll charge," which varies based on vehicle type and distance traveled on specific infrastructures. Components of the toll charge encompass the "infrastructure fee," "congestion charge," and "external cost charge," the latter designed to recover costs associated with factors like air pollution, traffic noise, and carbon dioxide emissions.
The draft law also aligns Bulgaria with Directive (EU) 2022/362, incorporating provisions that enable officials to access registers maintained by the Ministry of the Interior. Amendments to existing laws regarding violations committed by vehicles registered in other EU member states are also clarified under the proposed legislation.
The changes reflect Bulgaria's commitment to implementing European Union directives aimed at promoting sustainable transportation practices and reducing environmental impact. The public consultation period provides stakeholders with an opportunity to review and provide feedback on the proposed amendments before they are enacted into law.
