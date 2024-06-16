European Directives Prompt Stricter Online Trading Rules in Bulgaria

Business | June 16, 2024, Sunday // 10:15
Bulgaria: European Directives Prompt Stricter Online Trading Rules in Bulgaria @Pixabay

Changes are underway in Bulgaria as amendments to the Law on Consumer Protection aim to tighten regulations in online trade, aligning with directives and regulations from the European Parliament. The European Commission initiated an infringement procedure against Bulgaria due to delays in implementing stricter consumer protection rules, prompting the publication of these amendments for public feedback once again.

Key among the changes is the establishment of a rapid alert system via the "Safety Gate" platform and the "Safety Business Gate" web portal. These platforms enable consumers to subscribe for weekly updates on identified hazardous products, enhancing safety measures across online transactions.

Moreover, the new rules will extend to encompass emerging technologies, including digital services integrated into or interconnected with products. Amendments will also affect legislation concerning digital content, digital services, the sale of goods, consumer credit, real estate loans, distance financial services, and more.

These legislative updates are designed to bolster consumer rights and safety in Bulgaria's evolving digital marketplace, ensuring compliance with European standards and enhancing consumer confidence in online transactions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European, Bulgaria, online, trade

Related Articles:

5,000 Nepalese and Indians Find Work in Bulgaria, Displacing Locals

Over 5,000 Nepalese and Indians have secured employment contracts in Bulgaria, displacing Bulgarians and Ukrainians in various sectors.

Society | June 16, 2024, Sunday // 10:42

World Bank Shocks with Bleak Economic Prediction for Bulgaria

The World Bank has revised its economic forecast for Bulgaria downward for the third consecutive time, according to its latest summer report

Business » Finance | June 16, 2024, Sunday // 10:09

Bulgaria Stands with NATO and EU in Unified Response to Ukraine Crisis

Bulgaria remains fully committed to the strong and unified response of NATO, the EU, and the international democratic community to Russian military aggression against Ukraine

Politics | June 16, 2024, Sunday // 09:23

New Law in Bulgaria Allows Free Class Actions Against Merchants

Bulgaria is poised to implement significant changes to its Consumer Protection Act,

Business | June 15, 2024, Saturday // 10:32

Who are the New Bulgarian MEPs?

Following the 2-in-1 elections in Bulgaria, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has finalized the mandates for the European Parliament.

Politics | June 15, 2024, Saturday // 10:08

Bulgaria's Weekend Weather Outlook: Sunshine Follows Storms

According to climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev, Bulgaria can expect a warming trend over the upcoming weekend as a cold front moves away from the region

Society » Environment | June 14, 2024, Friday // 18:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

World Bank Shocks with Bleak Economic Prediction for Bulgaria

The World Bank has revised its economic forecast for Bulgaria downward for the third consecutive time, according to its latest summer report

Business » Finance | June 16, 2024, Sunday // 10:09

New Law in Bulgaria Allows Free Class Actions Against Merchants

Bulgaria is poised to implement significant changes to its Consumer Protection Act,

Business | June 15, 2024, Saturday // 10:32

May Sees Continued Deflation in Bulgaria

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) reported deflation for the second consecutive month

Business » Finance | June 14, 2024, Friday // 16:06

Bulgaria's Leadership Gap: Why Only 16% of Top Roles Are Held by Women

In Bulgaria, while women excel in middle management roles, only 16 percent occupy senior management positions, as reported by the National Statistical Institute.

Business | June 14, 2024, Friday // 13:39

Varna Ranks Among Top 10 Affordable Beach Destinations Worldwide

Many aspire to wake up to the soothing sound of ocean waves, yet rising inflation and real estate prices often make coastal living financially prohibitive.

Business » Tourism | June 14, 2024, Friday // 11:04

Bulgaria's Economic Shift: Salaries Surpassing Inflation

Georgi Angelov, senior economist at "Open Society", shared insights on Bulgaria's battle against the demographic crisis

Business » Finance | June 14, 2024, Friday // 08:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria