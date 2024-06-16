European Directives Prompt Stricter Online Trading Rules in Bulgaria

Changes are underway in Bulgaria as amendments to the Law on Consumer Protection aim to tighten regulations in online trade, aligning with directives and regulations from the European Parliament. The European Commission initiated an infringement procedure against Bulgaria due to delays in implementing stricter consumer protection rules, prompting the publication of these amendments for public feedback once again.

Key among the changes is the establishment of a rapid alert system via the "Safety Gate" platform and the "Safety Business Gate" web portal. These platforms enable consumers to subscribe for weekly updates on identified hazardous products, enhancing safety measures across online transactions.

Moreover, the new rules will extend to encompass emerging technologies, including digital services integrated into or interconnected with products. Amendments will also affect legislation concerning digital content, digital services, the sale of goods, consumer credit, real estate loans, distance financial services, and more.

These legislative updates are designed to bolster consumer rights and safety in Bulgaria's evolving digital marketplace, ensuring compliance with European standards and enhancing consumer confidence in online transactions.