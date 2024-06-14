Ukrainian Footballers' Message: Don't Forget the War During Euro 2024

Ahead of Euro 2024, Ukrainian footballers have released a poignant video on social media emphasizing the ongoing conflict in their homeland. The video, featuring 13 members of the Ukrainian national team, delivers a powerful message amidst the upcoming football fervor. "Our hometowns would have gladly hosted the European Championship. But now they are fighting for their freedom," the players convey solemnly.

In the video, scenes depict the devastating impact of war: ruined homes, charred buildings, and emergency responders navigating through rubble. Arsenal player Oleksandr Zinchenko shares personal reflections, juxtaposed with footage of explosions and buildings engulfed in flames, highlighting the stark realities faced by Ukrainians amidst the conflict.

The message serves as a stark reminder amid the excitement surrounding Euro 2024, urging viewers not to overlook the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.