Ukrainian Footballers' Message: Don't Forget the War During Euro 2024

Sports | June 14, 2024, Friday // 12:38
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Footballers' Message: Don't Forget the War During Euro 2024

Ahead of Euro 2024, Ukrainian footballers have released a poignant video on social media emphasizing the ongoing conflict in their homeland. The video, featuring 13 members of the Ukrainian national team, delivers a powerful message amidst the upcoming football fervor. "Our hometowns would have gladly hosted the European Championship. But now they are fighting for their freedom," the players convey solemnly.

In the video, scenes depict the devastating impact of war: ruined homes, charred buildings, and emergency responders navigating through rubble. Arsenal player Oleksandr Zinchenko shares personal reflections, juxtaposed with footage of explosions and buildings engulfed in flames, highlighting the stark realities faced by Ukrainians amidst the conflict.

The message serves as a stark reminder amid the excitement surrounding Euro 2024, urging viewers not to overlook the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro 2024, Ukraine, football

Related Articles:

Putin Reveals Nearly 700,000 Russian Troops Engaged in Ukraine Offensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated yesterday on television that nearly 700,000 Russian military personnel are currently engaged in the offensive in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 15, 2024, Saturday // 09:45

Switzerland Hosts Landmark Ukraine Peace Summit with Global Leaders

Switzerland is hosting a two-day peace conference focusing on Ukraine at the luxurious alpine resort of Bürgenstock near Lucerne

World » Ukraine | June 15, 2024, Saturday // 09:26

Ukraine Rejects Putin's Conditions for Peace Agreement

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

World » Ukraine | June 14, 2024, Friday // 18:01

Russian Foreign Ministry Dismisses US-Ukraine Security Pact as 'Piece of Paper'

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, dismissed the security agreement between the US and Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 14, 2024, Friday // 16:05

Putin to Stop the War in Ukraine Under These Conditions

Russia will cease fire and begin negotiations if Ukraine withdraws from the four occupied Ukrainian regions claimed by Russia and abandons its aspirations for NATO membership

World » Ukraine | June 14, 2024, Friday // 14:17

Europe Set for Football Fever: Euro 2024 Begins with High Expectations

Euro 2024 kicks off tonight at 22:00 Bulgarian time, starting with the opening match between Scotland and host nation Germany at Munich's Allianz Arena

Sports | June 14, 2024, Friday // 09:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

German Dominance: Nagelsmann's Squad Thrashes Scotland in Euro 2024 Opener

Germany demonstrated their championship ambitions in their opening match at Euro 2024 with a commanding 5-1 victory over Scotland

Sports | June 15, 2024, Saturday // 00:13

Europe Set for Football Fever: Euro 2024 Begins with High Expectations

Euro 2024 kicks off tonight at 22:00 Bulgarian time, starting with the opening match between Scotland and host nation Germany at Munich's Allianz Arena

Sports | June 14, 2024, Friday // 09:37

EURO 2024: England Leads the Pack as Tournament Favorites

The European Football Championship in Germany is about to begin, with matches set in 10 German cities

Sports | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 17:00

Bulgaria's Tomova Secures Victory, Moves to Valencia Round of 16

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria's top female tennis player, secured a spot in the round of 16 at the WTA 125 tournament on clay courts in Valencia

Sports | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Bulgarian Tennis Standouts: Dimitrov in Top Ten, Tomova Advances

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov maintains his position among the top ten tennis players globally

Sports | June 10, 2024, Monday // 10:02

Security Measures Tighten: Germany Reinforces Borders for Euro 2024

Due to the upcoming Euro 2024 event scheduled from June 14 to July 14 in 10 cities across Germany,

Sports | June 7, 2024, Friday // 16:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria