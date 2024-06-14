Taylor Swift Concert Causes an Earthquake

Society | June 14, 2024, Friday // 12:41
Bulgaria: Taylor Swift Concert Causes an Earthquake @Wikimedia Commons

Taylor Swift's latest concert during her Eras tour once again triggered seismic activity, according to the Guardian. This time, the phenomenon occurred in Edinburgh, Scotland, where the singer performed three shows at Moorfield Stadium. On June 7, with a crowd of 73,000 fans in attendance, the energetic dancing and excitement among concert-goers caused a minor earthquake, notably during the songs "Ready For It?" and "Cruel Summer".

Compared to a previous event in Seattle in 2023, the seismic activity in Edinburgh was less intense. In Seattle, Taylor Swift's concerts resulted in an earthquake measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale, although the audience size was larger, totaling 144,000 attendees. Swift's European tour will conclude in August with five performances in London, marking a significant milestone as the highest-grossing world tour in music history.

