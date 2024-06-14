Bulgaria: Elderly Woman Injured in Kostinbrod House Explosion

A house explosion in Kostinbrod, Bulgaria, has left a 78-year-old woman injured with second-degree burns on her head, arms, and legs, according to the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance in Sofia. Emergency services responded promptly after being alerted at 9:39 AM this morning, transporting the victim to "Pirogov" hospital for treatment.

Authorities attributed the explosion to repair-excavation work that caused a gas pipeline to rupture, leading to a gas leak and subsequent ignition. The resulting fire damaged the woman's house, with burns visible on its facade. Police and firefighters were quickly deployed to the scene, where they managed to extinguish the fire.

Police personnel remain at the location as investigations into the incident continue.