Bulgaria: Elderly Woman Injured in Kostinbrod House Explosion
A house explosion in Kostinbrod, Bulgaria, has left a 78-year-old woman injured with second-degree burns on her head, arms, and legs, according to the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance in Sofia. Emergency services responded promptly after being alerted at 9:39 AM this morning, transporting the victim to "Pirogov" hospital for treatment.
Authorities attributed the explosion to repair-excavation work that caused a gas pipeline to rupture, leading to a gas leak and subsequent ignition. The resulting fire damaged the woman's house, with burns visible on its facade. Police and firefighters were quickly deployed to the scene, where they managed to extinguish the fire.
Police personnel remain at the location as investigations into the incident continue.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
States of Emergency Declared Across Bulgarian Municipalities After Devastating Storms (VIDEO + PHOTOS)
Following the recent storm, several Bulgarian municipalities have declared states of emergency
Devastating Hailstorm Strikes Bulgaria's Botevgrad Region (VIDEO)
A severe storm swept through Bulgaria's Botevgrad region, causing significant damage in its wake
Severe Hailstorm Hits Bulgaria: Damage and Disruption in Sliven and Beyond
A severe storm accompanied by hail struck Sliven and surrounding areas last evening, causing significant damage.
Emergency on the Rails: Fire Erupts on Sofia-Burgas Express Train
A fire erupted on the Sofia-Burgas express train
Sofia Center Startled by Hot Water Geyser Incident
This morning, an unexpected geyser of hot water erupted at the intersection of "Rositsa" and "Dunav" streets in the center of Sofia
Train Accident in Bulgaria: One Worker Killed, Another Injured
An incident occurred in the Pleven Region where a fast train struck two workers between Telish and Gorni Dabnik stations