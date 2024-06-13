Varna Ranks Among Top 10 Affordable Beach Destinations Worldwide

Business » TOURISM | June 14, 2024, Friday // 11:04
Bulgaria: Varna Ranks Among Top 10 Affordable Beach Destinations Worldwide

Many aspire to wake up to the soothing sound of ocean waves, yet rising inflation and real estate prices often make coastal living financially prohibitive. Despite these challenges, several beach communities worldwide still offer affordable housing and a high quality of life.

Whether you're considering retirement or embracing the digital nomad lifestyle, there are numerous budget-friendly destinations where sun, sand, and sea are constants throughout the year. Travel + Leisure consulted expat experts at International Living and considered various cost-of-living reports to compile a list of these desirable locales.

Among these destinations, Varna in Bulgaria ranks sixth, nestled between Hua Hin, Thailand, and Lagos, Portugal. Leading the list is Georgetown, Penang, Malaysia, followed closely by Valencia, Spain. Mazatlan, Mexico, and Canggu, Bali, Indonesia, round out the top spots.

Situated on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast, Varna is a mid-sized city renowned for its picturesque beaches, museums, aquarium, vibrant gardens, numerous resorts, and convenient international airport, according to Travel + Leisure. The region is emerging as a luxury destination in the Balkans, attracting global hotel brands like Meliá and soon, Nobu, with plans for a new property. Golf enthusiasts can enjoy the stunning Thracian Cliffs course overlooking the Black Sea.

Local data indicates that a furnished three-bedroom apartment in Varna costs approximately 655 USD per month, making it affordable compared to other beach destinations. Bulgaria as a whole was highlighted by Sotheby's as one of the top places for real estate investment in 2023, underscoring its growing appeal for both residents and investors alike.

