Plovdiv Turns to Indian Drivers Amidst Local Shortage

Society | June 14, 2024, Friday // 10:39
Bulgaria: Plovdiv Turns to Indian Drivers Amidst Local Shortage

Public transport management in Bulgaria's Plovdiv is facing a shortage of drivers, leading them to recruit personnel from abroad. According to BNT, approximately 30 Indian drivers will soon be operating city buses in Plovdiv, as efforts to find drivers from neighboring countries like Moldova and Ukraine have not been successful.

The recruitment process for the Indian drivers has already been completed, with candidates passing the required competitions. Knowing English is among the conditions, and preparations for their documents and visas are underway, explained Dimitar Cholakov, the manager of the transport company. The Indian drivers will receive the same pay as their Bulgarian counterparts and will be provided with accommodation.

Before commencing their duties, the new recruits will undergo comprehensive training to familiarize themselves with the vehicles, routes, and urban operational conditions, Cholakov added.

Existing drivers in Plovdiv are not concerned about the arrival of their new colleagues from India. On the contrary, they anticipate that their workload will ease, allowing for more breaks and vacation time just ahead of the summer season, noted a city transport driver.

However, the reception among local residents is mixed regarding the prospect of Indian drivers operating city buses in Plovdiv.

