Bulgaria's Weekend Weather Outlook: Sunshine Follows Storms

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 14, 2024, Friday // 18:16
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Weekend Weather Outlook: Sunshine Follows Storms @Pixabay

According to climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev, Bulgaria can expect a warming trend over the upcoming weekend as a cold front moves away from the region. Saturday will see temperatures climbing to 27-28 degrees Celsius, with expectations of reaching 34 degrees by next Friday.

The Balkans are anticipated to experience some of the warmest temperatures in Europe as the region gradually heats up. Although there may be light rain in Western Bulgaria on Monday, the weather will quickly transition to persistent sunshine and higher temperatures.

In Sofia, mornings will be cool but the afternoons will be sunny with temperatures reaching up to 31 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Plovdiv will enjoy warm weather with temperatures peaking at 34 degrees Celsius next week. At the seaside, where the water temperature is around 24 degrees Celsius, warm and pleasant conditions are expected to prevail.

