Joe Biden Affirms No Intervention in Hunter Biden's Legal Case

US President Joe Biden has stated that he will refrain from using his presidential authority to reduce any potential sentence that his son, Hunter Biden, may face following a gun possession conviction.

During the G-7 summit, Biden confirmed his decision. The sentencing date for Hunter Biden has yet to be determined, and the charges he faces could lead to a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, although this is unlikely for a first-time offense.

"I am incredibly proud of my son Hunter," remarked Biden. "He has successfully battled addiction and continues to demonstrate remarkable intelligence and dignity."

