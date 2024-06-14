Joe Biden Affirms No Intervention in Hunter Biden's Legal Case

June 14, 2024
Bulgaria: Joe Biden Affirms No Intervention in Hunter Biden's Legal Case

US President Joe Biden has stated that he will refrain from using his presidential authority to reduce any potential sentence that his son, Hunter Biden, may face following a gun possession conviction.

During the G-7 summit, Biden confirmed his decision. The sentencing date for Hunter Biden has yet to be determined, and the charges he faces could lead to a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, although this is unlikely for a first-time offense.

"I am incredibly proud of my son Hunter," remarked Biden. "He has successfully battled addiction and continues to demonstrate remarkable intelligence and dignity."

In a federal trial in Delaware on Wednesday, Hunter Biden faced charges related to allegedly falsifying information on a gun application and possessing a firearm as an unlawful user of drugs, though the latter charge was dropped due to insufficient evidence. During the trial, Hunter Biden acknowledged his struggles with addiction but denied any intent to deceive. His defense argued that the misstatements on the gun form were not material to the purchase. Despite concerns over his past drug use, the judge sentenced him to probation, avoiding the prosecution's request for jail time.

Tags: hunter, Biden, charges

