Europe Set for Football Fever: Euro 2024 Begins with High Expectations

Sports | June 14, 2024, Friday // 09:37
Euro 2024 kicks off tonight at 22:00 Bulgarian time, starting with the opening match between Scotland and host nation Germany at Munich's Allianz Arena.

The tournament will span 10 stadiums across Europe, hosting 24 teams vying for the championship. These teams are divided into 6 groups of 4 teams each.

Over the next two weeks, the group stage matches will unfold, treating football enthusiasts to a lineup of 3 matches daily at 16:00, 19:00, and 22:00.

From July 29, the competition advances to the knockout phase, with 16 teams qualifying. During this phase, there will be 2 matches daily, scheduled for 19:00 and 22:00. The semi-finals are set for July 9 and 10, with the grand final concluding on July 14.

The matches will be broadcast live on BNT and Nova TV channels, ensuring fans can follow every moment of the action.

Football aficionados can anticipate an exhilarating month ahead. Defending champions Italy will strive to maintain their title, while England seeks redemption after their heartbreaking penalty shootout loss in the previous final three years ago. France, led by the dynamic Kylian Mbappe, and Germany, buoyed by both their seasoned squad and fervent fan support, are also strong contenders determined to clinch the coveted trophy.

