Bulgaria: GERB Leads with 68 Deputies as Election Commission Confirms Parliamentary Seats

Politics | June 14, 2024, Friday // 09:14
The Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced the mandates for the parliamentary parties in the 50th National Assembly of Bulgaria. GERB will have the most deputies, with a total of 68. The second-largest parliamentary group will be the DPS with 47 deputies, followed by "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) with 39. "Revival" will have 38 deputies, while the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) will have 19.

The "Greatness" (Velichie) party will have the smallest parliamentary group, with 13 deputies. "There is Such a People" (TISP) will have 16 representatives, though their leader, Slavi Trifonov, will not be among them, as he was removed from the candidate lists by the CEC after submitting an application.

The CEC also reviewed and approved the analysis of inconsistencies after re-entering and comparing data from the sectional election commissions with the district commissions. Four elected members of the European Parliament have opted to remain as MEPs instead of joining the National Assembly: Hristo Petrov from WCC-DB, Ivaylo Valchev from TISP, Kristian Vigenin from BSP, and Stanislav Stoyanov from "Revival." The CEC has fulfilled their requests and removed them from the parliamentary lists.

In addition to Slavi Trifonov, the CEC accepted applications from four DPS candidates and one from GERB who did not wish to be declared as elected deputies and subsequently removed them from the lists. Elected representatives from two multi-mandate regions must declare to the CEC by tomorrow from which region they wish to be declared deputies.

There were no independent candidates elected in this election. The CEC will announce the names of the new 240 deputies in the 50th National Assembly by June 16, Sunday, at the latest.

Official data indicates that over 2 million and 260 thousand people participated in the polls. However, there were more than 58 thousand and 400 invalid ballots out of the 2 million and 200 thousand votes cast. This means that the people's representatives were elected with the votes of just over 2 million and 100 thousand voters.

