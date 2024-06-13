States of Emergency Declared Across Bulgarian Municipalities After Devastating Storms (VIDEO + PHOTOS)

June 14, 2024, Friday // 09:05
Bulgaria: States of Emergency Declared Across Bulgarian Municipalities After Devastating Storms (VIDEO + PHOTOS) @Pixabay

Following the recent storm, several Bulgarian municipalities have declared states of emergency. In Sofia, teams from the Directorate "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" are busy clearing broken branches and fallen trees from the streets after the storm and strong winds during the night. Director Krasimir Dimitrov reported that 43 calls were received through the emergency number 112, with 19 incidents addressed overnight. The most reports came from the Kremikovtsi region, including the villages of Voinegovtsi, Botunets, Chelopechene, the Poduyane region, and the central part of the city. Eight teams from the directorate continue to work on the cleanup.

In Kazanlak, the strong storm caused significant damage, including fallen trees that blocked the Shipka Pass and activated a landslide. Crews are working to clear the roads. In Kazanlak, many trees fell, including one that landed on a car on a central boulevard. Part of a kindergarten's roof was blown away, and the flower sector of the market was also affected. Several towns in the area were left without electricity, and the process of clearing and documenting the damage is ongoing.

The municipality of Nova Zagora declared a state of emergency after last night's storm, which was accompanied by hail and strong winds. Schools and kindergartens in the municipality are closed today, as announced by Mayor Galya Zaharieva. The storm caused severe damage to vegetation, buildings, and roofs. Several villages in the municipality were also affected. Mayor Zaharieva detailed the situation, mentioning serious damage to school buildings, broken windows, and leaks. She urged citizens to help clean up and expressed hope that the rain would stop to facilitate the efforts.

In the Veliko Tarnovo region, people are still dealing with the aftermath of a water disaster that struck on Wednesday evening. A strong storm with hurricane-force winds, torrential rain, and heavy hailstones the size of walnuts raged for about half an hour, causing damage estimated in the millions. In the village of Sheremetya, residents are particularly anxious as temperatures dropped sharply, and it started to rain again. The gloomy weather resembles a cold autumn day, and locals are concerned they lack the necessary equipment to begin repairs.

Insurance companies have advised residents not to start repairs for at least four days, as early cleanup efforts would not be recognized for claims. Elderly residents are struggling and rely on municipal assistance. Since yesterday, a committee has been documenting the storm's damage. Last night, 100 anti-hail missiles were launched from a range near Staro Selo at an atypical cloud system that resembled a tornado, reaching about 15 kilometers in height.

Incidents
Tags: storm, emergency, municipality

