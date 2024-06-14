Severe Weather Strikes Bulgaria: Heavy Rainfall and Destructive Hailstorms Cause Widespread Damage
Heavy rainfall is anticipated in 17 regions of Bulgaria today. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, an orange code for heavy rainfall has been issued for 12 regions, while a yellow code is in effect for another 7 regions.
Hailstones the size of eggs hit Nova Zagora and nearby villages last night, causing severe damage to crops, cars, and properties. The municipality of Kazanlak and some villages in Nikolaevo also reported damage from hail and strong winds.
Despite the launch of over 200 anti-hail missiles in the Sliven region, the hail inflicted significant damage on peach orchards, vegetable plantations, and vineyards in Mechkarevo and Gavrailovo. Chunks of ice the size of walnuts caused further destruction in Transko, and the Veliko Tarnovo region reported extensive damage as well.
In Lyaskovets, a state of emergency has been declared due to the severe impact, with the municipal crisis plan activated in Veliko Tarnovo to ensure state aid for the two most affected municipalities. A partial state of emergency was also declared in the hunting village of Radyuvene because of the hail damage.
The municipal crisis headquarters for disasters and accidents in Teteven is convening today in response to last night's storm in the village of Ribaritsa. The torrential rain and egg-sized hail destroyed crops, damaged roofs, and broke windows of houses and cars.
