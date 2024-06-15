Global Support Grows for Ukraine as Argentina Joins Defense Contact Group

World » UKRAINE | June 14, 2024, Friday // 08:35
Bulgaria: Global Support Grows for Ukraine as Argentina Joins Defense Contact Group

The NATO-Ukraine Council's meeting in the format of defense ministers, attended by EU representatives, has commenced. Discussions focus on enhancing arms support for Ukraine, particularly in air defense, and addressing challenges such as sabotage, disinformation, and cyber attacks against NATO countries.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of raising awareness, sharing intelligence, and bolstering the protection of critical infrastructure, both on land and underwater. He also highlighted the need for stricter measures against Russian intelligence activities within member states.

Stoltenberg underscored NATO's commitment to providing 40 billion USD annually in military aid to Ukraine, citing it as essential amid what he described as Russia's aggressive war and blatant violation of international law. He supported allies' decisions to lift restrictions on supplying weapons for strikes against Russian military targets.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin praised NATO as the world's most effective and powerful alliance, noting its increased unity and expansion with the recent inclusion of two new member countries. Austin highlighted the expansion of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as Ramstein, announcing Argentina's accession to the group.

"Today, the group has expanded with Argentina joining it, demonstrating global solidarity in recognizing the importance of Ukraine," Austin stated, emphasizing continued international support for Ukraine amid ongoing conflict.

Tags: Argentina, NATO, Ukraine, Group

