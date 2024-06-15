Global Support Grows for Ukraine as Argentina Joins Defense Contact Group

Putin Reveals Nearly 700,000 Russian Troops Engaged in Ukraine Offensive
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated yesterday on television that nearly 700,000 Russian military personnel are currently engaged in the offensive in Ukraine
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The ceasefire proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin is an ultimatum that cannot be trusted
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated yesterday on television that nearly 700,000 Russian military personnel are currently engaged in the offensive in Ukraine
Switzerland is hosting a two-day peace conference focusing on Ukraine at the luxurious alpine resort of Bürgenstock near Lucerne
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, dismissed the security agreement between the US and Ukraine
Russia will cease fire and begin negotiations if Ukraine withdraws from the four occupied Ukrainian regions claimed by Russia and abandons its aspirations for NATO membership
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU