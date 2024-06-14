Devastating Hailstorm Strikes Bulgaria's Botevgrad Region (VIDEO)

Society » INCIDENTS | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 18:50
Bulgaria: Devastating Hailstorm Strikes Bulgaria's Botevgrad Region (VIDEO)

A severe storm swept through Bulgaria's Botevgrad region, causing significant damage in its wake.

Reports indicate that hail, some as large as eggs, wreaked havoc in Botevgrad and neighboring villages. The initial assessments detail widespread destruction, including shattered roof tiles and windows.

Vehicles bore the brunt of the storm, sustaining damage, while agricultural fields suffered extensive losses with crops destroyed by the ice pellets. Additionally, numerous trees and branches were brought down by the intense weather conditions.

Tragically, the storm also claimed the lives of birds struck by the large hailstones, adding to the aftermath of the natural disaster.

 

Starting from 8 p.m. today (June 13), heavy rainfall commenced in the Pleven region. This precipitation will progress eastward, with a cold front expected to traverse the country over the next 24 hours. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) anticipates that during the night, there will be scattered thunderstorms and rainfall, primarily affecting Northern Bulgaria. Winds will shift from the west-northwest, ushering in cooler temperatures.

Friday is predicted to bring conditions conducive to powerful thunderstorms and hailstorms, particularly in the southeastern part of Bulgaria during the afternoon.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hail, Botevgrad, damage

Related Articles:

Severe Weather Strikes Bulgaria: Heavy Rainfall and Destructive Hailstorms Cause Widespread Damage

|

Severe Hailstorm Hits Bulgaria: Damage and Disruption in Sliven and Beyond

|

Yellow Code Issued for Rain, Thunder, and Hail in Central and Southern Bulgaria

|

Thunderstorm and Hail Alert for Today: Bulgaria Braces for Intense Weather

|

Emergency Response in Sofia as Hailstorm Causes Flooding and Damage

|

Bulgarian Authorities Probe Chilling Murder Case in Botevgrad

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Bulgaria: Elderly Woman Injured in Kostinbrod House Explosion

A house explosion in Kostinbrod, Bulgaria, has left a 78-year-old woman injured with second-degree burns on her head

Society » Incidents | June 14, 2024, Friday // 11:25

States of Emergency Declared Across Bulgarian Municipalities After Devastating Storms (VIDEO + PHOTOS)

Following the recent storm, several Bulgarian municipalities have declared states of emergency

Society » Incidents | June 14, 2024, Friday // 09:05

Severe Hailstorm Hits Bulgaria: Damage and Disruption in Sliven and Beyond

A severe storm accompanied by hail struck Sliven and surrounding areas last evening, causing significant damage.

Society » Incidents | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 12:03

Emergency on the Rails: Fire Erupts on Sofia-Burgas Express Train

A fire erupted on the Sofia-Burgas express train

Society » Incidents | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 17:46

Sofia Center Startled by Hot Water Geyser Incident

This morning, an unexpected geyser of hot water erupted at the intersection of "Rositsa" and "Dunav" streets in the center of Sofia

Society » Incidents | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 11:33

Train Accident in Bulgaria: One Worker Killed, Another Injured

An incident occurred in the Pleven Region where a fast train struck two workers between Telish and Gorni Dabnik stations

Society » Incidents | June 7, 2024, Friday // 08:18
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria