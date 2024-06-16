Bulgaria's Economic Shift: Salaries Surpassing Inflation

Business » FINANCE | June 14, 2024, Friday // 08:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Economic Shift: Salaries Surpassing Inflation @novinite.com

Georgi Angelov, senior economist at "Open Society", shared insights on Bulgaria's battle against the demographic crisis in an interview with NOVA NEWS.

In his latest research titled "Salaries Reversed the Demographic Catastrophe," Angelov delves into Bulgaria's demographic landscape. He highlighted the stark contrast from two to three decades ago when economic turmoil and low wages triggered a decline in birth rates and spurred emigration.

"Nowadays, wages are seeing a notable improvement, even surpassing inflation," Angelov noted, emphasizing a recent quarter's data that indicates a catch-up from the past two years.

Angelov pointed out that various factors contribute to this shift. He mentioned that while social infrastructure hasn't seen significant enhancements, the labor shortage compels businesses to increase wages.

"This year, a tangible rise in purchasing power is anticipated, which is also expected to bolster demographic trends," he added.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, demographic, salaries, inflation

Related Articles:

European Directives Prompt Stricter Online Trading Rules in Bulgaria

Changes are underway in Bulgaria as amendments to the Law on Consumer Protection aim to tighten regulations in online trade

Business | June 16, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

World Bank Shocks with Bleak Economic Prediction for Bulgaria

The World Bank has revised its economic forecast for Bulgaria downward for the third consecutive time, according to its latest summer report

Business » Finance | June 16, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

New Law in Bulgaria Allows Free Class Actions Against Merchants

Bulgaria is poised to implement significant changes to its Consumer Protection Act,

Business | June 15, 2024, Saturday // 10:32

Bulgaria's Weekend Weather Outlook: Sunshine Follows Storms

According to climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev, Bulgaria can expect a warming trend over the upcoming weekend as a cold front moves away from the region

Society » Environment | June 14, 2024, Friday // 18:16

May Sees Continued Deflation in Bulgaria

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) reported deflation for the second consecutive month

Business » Finance | June 14, 2024, Friday // 16:06

President Radev Calls for Military Training for Bulgaria's Youth

President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for initial military training for Bulgaria's youth during his participation in the Fourth National Assembly of the Reserve Army in Stara Zagora

Politics | June 14, 2024, Friday // 15:13
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

May Sees Continued Deflation in Bulgaria

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) reported deflation for the second consecutive month

Business » Finance | June 14, 2024, Friday // 16:06

Bulgaria's Eurozone Dream Delayed: No Euro Until 2027?

Simeon Dyankov, former Minister of Finance from GERB, predicts that Bulgaria is not yet ready for the Eurozone and will most likely adopt the euro on January 1, 2027

Business » Finance | June 7, 2024, Friday // 18:17

Bulgaria's Economy Slightly Outperforms Initial Growth Forecasts

In the first quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's GDP grew by 1.8% compared to the same period in 2023

Business » Finance | June 7, 2024, Friday // 14:26

Bulgaria's Wealth Gap: Only 4% Rich, 95% Struggle to Survive!

A tax consultant and former deputy finance minister in Bulgaria recently discussed the country's economic landscape, highlighting concerning trends regarding income distribution and the state of the middle class

Business » Finance | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 14:22

Deputy Minister of Finance Answers When Will Bulgaria Be Ready for the Eurozone

Metodiev also mentioned that the Council of Ministers will soon vote on the Law on the Euro

Business » Finance | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 14:10

Expert's Warning: Bulgaria's Eurozone Ambitions Under Threat

Economist Mihail Krastev has pointed out that while Bulgaria focuses on meeting the inflation criterion in its bid to join the Eurozone, there is a significant risk of failing to meet other essential requirements

Business » Finance | May 31, 2024, Friday // 13:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria