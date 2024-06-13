Celebrating Family Values: Bulgaria's National 'Walk for the Family' Set for June 15

The national "Walk for the Family" event, celebrating marriage, family, and children, is scheduled for June 15 this year in Bulgarian cities: Sofia, Plovdiv, and Varna. Alongside traditional processions, organizers have arranged concert programs and various entertainments for attendees.

The festivities commence at 16:00 in Sofia at the "Ivan Vazov" National Theater and in Varna at the "Rakovina" stage in the Sea Garden. Plovdiv's event kicks off at 18:00 at "Apteka Maritsa" square.

Ivaylo Tinchev, national coordinator of the initiative and chairman of the Management Board of the National Association "Walk for the Family," emphasized the event's dual nature: a joyous celebration for participants and a robust endorsement of marriage, family, parents, and children—the fundamental pillars of Bulgarian society. He highlighted concerning statistics, noting that one in five Bulgarian children lives with a single parent, and marriage rates among young people are declining, which he believes undermines societal and familial values. Tinchev underscored the event's role in advocating for positive change, essential for Bulgaria's future prosperity and cultural continuity.

Originating in 2018, the national "Walk for the Family" initially took place concurrently in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Burgas, and Ruse. Since then, the event has been an annual fixture held each June in these major Bulgarian cities, whenever circumstances allow.