EURO 2024: England Leads the Pack as Tournament Favorites

The European Football Championship in Germany is about to begin, with matches set in 10 German cities. The tournament starts on June 14 and concludes on July 14, marking Germany's third time as host in the last seven editions.

Bookmakers favor England for the title, followed by France, and then the host nation, Germany. The Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and the current European champions, Italy, also have strong chances.

England, having lost the 2021 final to Italy, is eager for revenge. They showcased their strength by convincingly beating Italy twice in the qualifying rounds. Despite never winning a European Championship before, England's formidable attack, led by Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Phil Foden, positions them as strong contenders. They are grouped with Slovenia, Denmark, and Serbia and are expected to progress easily to the round of 16. Winning the group is crucial to avoid an early clash with Germany.

France, the World Cup 2022 finalists, are seen as England's main challengers. Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann are in top form, and although their group includes the Netherlands, they are expected to finish first.

Germany, despite recent poor performances, remains a favorite due to the home advantage. Veterans like Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller, and Manuel Neuer will be key to their success.

Portugal faces an easier group with Turkey, the Czech Republic, and Georgia. While their path to the quarter-finals seems clear, bookmakers are less confident about their chances of winning the trophy. Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo, even at 39, remains a pivotal player and leader.

The "group of death" in the tournament includes Spain, Italy, and Croatia. Spain's consistent and attractive play makes them a threat, and they are the only team to have defended their title. Italy, however, has struggled since their 2021 victory and didn't qualify for the last World Cup, losing to North Macedonia.

The tournament format features 24 teams divided into six groups of four. Sixteen teams will advance, including the top two from each group and the four best third-placed teams.

Exciting matches await, promising a thrilling month for football fans. The opening match at Munich's Allianz Arena will see Germany facing Scotland at 22:00 Bulgarian time.

The UEFA European Championship, commonly known as the Euro, is a prestigious football tournament organized by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) that brings together the best national teams in Europe.

First held in 1960 in France, the championship has grown significantly over the decades. Initially called the European Nations' Cup, the tournament featured only four teams in its early editions. The format expanded over the years, reflecting the growing popularity and competitiveness of European football.

The event is held every four years, and it has seen various legendary teams and players rise to prominence. Notable moments in its history include the dramatic victory of Denmark in 1992 and Greece's surprising triumph in 2004.

The Euro has become a major sporting event, showcasing high levels of skill and passion, and it continues to evolve, with the 2020 edition being unique for being held across multiple cities in Europe to celebrate the tournament's 60th anniversary.