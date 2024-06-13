Bulgarian President to Confirm National Assembly Date Monday

June 13, 2024, Thursday
On Monday, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will announce the date for convening the first session of the 50th National Assembly. He made this statement to journalists in Kazanlak.

Regarding GERB leader Boyko Borissov's proposal for an expert cabinet, Radev commented:

"I expect the political forces to move from statements to dialogue. It depends on them whether and what kind of government we will have. We are waiting for this dialogue to continue."

The president was in Kazanlak to attend a competition for military drone operators.

"We are opening the door to creating a new type of troops—unmanned. These are accessible, cost-effective technologies with a significant asymmetric impact. They have a huge influence on the battlefield, and I am pleased that we are finally starting to train our armed forces in their use," said Rumen Radev.

