Bulgaria: Kiril Petkov and Nikolai Denkov Outline WCC's Role as Constructive Opposition

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" (WCC), declared in a Facebook video that regardless of the government Boyko Borissov proposes, WCC will remain a clear opposition. Petkov, alongside Nikolai Denkov, emphasized their stance against corruption and their commitment to European values.

Petkov assured that WCC will be a constructive opposition, supporting policies that align with European integration and fighting against corruption. In parliament, they aim to ensure fair distribution of resources and uphold their reform pledges.

Petkov acknowledged communication errors and stated that the party will now focus on clear messaging. Denkov, a member of WCC's Executive Board, highlighted the importance of enhancing democracy in Bulgaria and ensuring WCC's role as a guarantor of democratic values.

Denkov also stressed their commitment to increasing incomes, reducing inequality, supporting investors, and improving education and healthcare. He underscored that both funding and quality of services are essential for the welfare of every Bulgarian citizen.