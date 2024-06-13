Bulgaria: Borissov Proposes Expert Cabinet, Sets Conditions for GERB Dominance

Politics | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 13:35
Boyko Borissov announced that GERB will begin negotiations for an expert cabinet and majority starting Monday. He insists that the government will only be formed with the first mandate, dominated by his party, and that the prime minister, foreign minister, and defense minister must be from GERB. Borissov himself will not run for prime minister to facilitate the negotiations. If these conditions are not met, Bulgaria will head to another election in September.

"There will be a government if the prime minister is from GERB. I will not run for prime minister to ease negotiations," Borissov clarified. He announced a negotiating team comprising Temenuzka Petkova, Raya Nazaryan, and Denitsa Sacheva, with negotiations starting on Monday. Borissov believes the first mandate is the only chance to form a cabinet, warning that failure to do so will lead to September elections.

Borissov justified the need for GERB's dominance in the cabinet by stating that he cannot explain to his supporters why GERB, having won the elections again, should cede key ministerial positions. He confirmed that Mariya Gabriel will not be part of the cabinet and emphasized that GERB will not form a coalition with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), despite past collaborations on various topics.

Borissov stressed the need for a government within the next seven days, warning of the exhaustion caused by repeated elections. He expressed respect for President Radev but highlighted the importance of avoiding institutional confrontations. Borissov also commented on the resignation of "Yes, Bulgaria" leader Hristo Ivanov, expressing regret and emphasizing the need for statesmanship over ego in these times.

He noted the importance of forming a stable government, as expected by external partners in Europe and America. Borissov expressed satisfaction with GERB's election results, emphasizing the need for all parties to form a government to ensure good results in future elections. He criticized the behavior of other political forces and explained his delayed commentary on the election results, emphasizing the importance of final results before making public statements.

Tomislav Donchev, GERB's deputy leader, analyzed the June 9 vote, highlighting the importance of the victory despite attempts by state institutions to undermine GERB. He stressed the significance of GERB's regained support in various regions and the party's ability to achieve good results without local government presence. Donchev also noted GERB's improved positions in Sofia and their overall success in 174 municipalities.

