Canada to Supply Ukraine with 2,000 Unarmed Missiles and Additional Military Aid

World » UKRAINE | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 12:32
Bulgaria: Canada to Supply Ukraine with 2,000 Unarmed Missiles and Additional Military Aid

Canada is set to send approximately 2,000 missiles without warheads to Ukraine, along with other military equipment, according to Defense Minister Bill Blair, as reported by Reuters.

In recent months, Canadian specialists have worked to ensure the safe operation of these missiles. Additionally, Canada plans to send extra warheads to Ukraine, though specific details were not provided by Blair's spokeswoman.

Canada will also be sending 29 German remote-controlled weapon stations, which can be mounted on various armored vehicles, as well as 130,000 rounds of small arms ammunition.

