Ukraine Rejects Putin's Conditions for Peace Agreement
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Canada is set to send approximately 2,000 missiles without warheads to Ukraine, along with other military equipment, according to Defense Minister Bill Blair, as reported by Reuters.
In recent months, Canadian specialists have worked to ensure the safe operation of these missiles. Additionally, Canada plans to send extra warheads to Ukraine, though specific details were not provided by Blair's spokeswoman.
Canada will also be sending 29 German remote-controlled weapon stations, which can be mounted on various armored vehicles, as well as 130,000 rounds of small arms ammunition.
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, dismissed the security agreement between the US and Ukraine
Russia will cease fire and begin negotiations if Ukraine withdraws from the four occupied Ukrainian regions claimed by Russia and abandons its aspirations for NATO membership
US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement to bolster Ukraine's defenses against Russian aggression
The NATO-Ukraine Council's meeting in the format of defense ministers, attended by EU representatives, has commenced
The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is set to announce bilateral assistance of 309.69 million USD to Ukraine during the G-7 meeting in Italy
