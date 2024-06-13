Hungary Fined 200 Million Euros by EU for Asylum Law Violations

World » EU | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 12:23
Bulgaria: Hungary Fined 200 Million Euros by EU for Asylum Law Violations

The European Court of Justice has fined Hungary 200 million euros for severe violations of European asylum law. If Hungary delays payment, it will incur an additional penalty of 1 million euros per day, deducted automatically from its share of the European budget.

Hungary faces accusations of systematically breaching EU asylum rules, stemming from a December 2020 ruling by the European Court of Justice. The court had determined that Budapest restricted access to asylum procedures for migrants seeking international protection. Hungarian authorities were accused of illegally detaining asylum seekers in transit zones, violating their right to reside in the country during the status-granting procedure.

Despite the 2020 ruling, Hungary ignored the court’s decision, prompting the European Commission to initiate a new procedure that led to the current fine.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's anti-migrant stance has heightened tensions between Budapest and Brussels since the onset of the EU migrant crisis. Last month, Hungary opposed the new Pact on Migration.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European, Hungary, migrant

Related Articles:

European Directives Prompt Stricter Online Trading Rules in Bulgaria

Changes are underway in Bulgaria as amendments to the Law on Consumer Protection aim to tighten regulations in online trade

Business | June 14, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Orbán: Hungary Won't Block NATO's Ukraine Aid Efforts

During a visit by NATO Secretary General to Budapest, Hungary conveyed its stance on NATO decisions regarding military aid to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 16:12

Just four Industries Cause 2.7m Deaths in the European Region Every Year

New WHO/Europe report highlights how big industry fuels chronic diseases, obstructs health policy and targets vulnerable people

Society » Health | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 14:33

Bulgaria's Industry Shrinks as European Economy Weakens

The industry in Bulgaria is feeling the effects of the declining European economy

Business » Industry | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 13:57

Bulgarian Party 'We Continue the Change' Poised to Join Renew Europe in EP

Valérie Hayer, chairwoman of the Renew Europe group in the European Parliament

Politics | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 09:23

Bulgaria's Elections: 94% of Protocols Processed, GERB Retains Lead

The latest interim results of Bulgaria's National Assembly elections affirm the previously reported distribution of power, with nearly 94% of the protocols processed.

Politics | June 10, 2024, Monday // 17:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Aims to End Schengen Land Borders for Bulgaria and Romania

Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, expressed optimism about the potential removal of internal land borders in Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 11:33

EU Foreign Ministers Propose Limits on Russian Diplomats' Movement

Eight foreign ministers have jointly proposed a significant measure aimed at curtailing the activities of Russian diplomats within the European Union

World » EU | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 10:42

Fight in the Italian Parliament

As preparations are underway for the G-7 meeting in the Puglia region, a fight erupted in Rome during a session of the lower house of the Italian Parliament

World » EU | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 08:24

Netherlands' Potential Foreign Minister Opposed to Bulgaria's Schengen Entry by Land

The potential new foreign minister of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, who was previously against Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen Zone by land, is likely to assume office

World » EU | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00

Resistance to Bulgaria's Schengen Entry Continues

A challenge persists in admitting Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area via land routes

World » EU | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 15:49

EPP Considers Reversal of Ban on Gasoline Cars in EU

Manfred Weber, chairman of the European People's Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament, revealed plans to discuss the potential reversal of the ban on gasoline-powered cars in the EU by 2035

World » EU | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 10:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria