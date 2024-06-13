EU Aims to End Schengen Land Borders for Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 11:33
Bulgaria: EU Aims to End Schengen Land Borders for Bulgaria and Romania Ylva Johansson

Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, expressed optimism about the potential removal of internal land borders in Bulgaria and Romania within the Schengen Area by the end of 2024. Johansson made these remarks during discussions with journalists in Luxembourg, coinciding with the start of a two-day EU Council meeting on Justice and Home Affairs, as reported by BTA.

According to Johansson, Bulgaria and Romania have fulfilled the necessary criteria for Schengen membership, and now the focus is on eliminating internal land border checks. She anticipates that this milestone will be achieved by the conclusion of the current year.

Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden echoed Johansson's sentiments, emphasizing her strong conviction regarding the importance of a Schengen Area without internal border checks. In response to queries about expectations from Sofia and Bucharest, as well as resistance from Vienna, Verlinden affirmed ongoing efforts to advance this agenda.

"We are actively working towards this goal, and I am hopeful that we will make significant progress," Minister Verlinden remarked, underscoring the collective commitment to enhancing border integration within the Schengen Area.

