EU Foreign Ministers Propose Limits on Russian Diplomats' Movement

World » EU | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 10:42
Bulgaria: EU Foreign Ministers Propose Limits on Russian Diplomats' Movement

Eight foreign ministers have jointly proposed a significant measure aimed at curtailing the activities of Russian diplomats within the European Union. According to Politico, these ministers have urged Josep Borrell, the EU's top representative for foreign policy, to revoke the right of free movement for Russian diplomats and their family members across EU member states.

The foreign ministers highlighted that implementing such a ban would effectively restrict the operational capabilities of Russian agents within the Union. They are advocating for this measure to be included in the EU's 14th package of sanctions targeting Russia.

Originating from the Czech Republic, the initiative has garnered support from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Denmark, Poland, Romania, and the Netherlands. These countries are united in their belief that restricting the movement of Russian diplomatic personnel is crucial in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

However, Politico notes that there is not unanimous agreement among all EU member states regarding this proposal. Germany, Austria, France, and Italy are cited as countries that have reservations or differing opinions on the Czech-led initiative.

The debate underscores the complexities within the EU regarding sanctions and measures against Russia, highlighting divergent viewpoints among member states on how best to address diplomatic relations amidst current geopolitical challenges.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, foreign ministers, Russian

Related Articles:

Russian Foreign Ministry Dismisses US-Ukraine Security Pact as 'Piece of Paper'

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, dismissed the security agreement between the US and Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 14, 2024, Friday // 16:05

EU Aims to End Schengen Land Borders for Bulgaria and Romania

Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, expressed optimism about the potential removal of internal land borders in Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 11:33

Night Assault: Ukraine Reports Drone and Missile Attacks Across Six Regions

Ukraine's air force has reported a significant night assault involving drones and missiles across six regions of the country

World » Ukraine | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 10:17

Ukraine: Explosions in Crimea, Negotiations with Allies, Kadyrov Claims Village in Sumy

Last night, explosions reverberated through the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula, leading to the blockage of traffic on the Crimean bridge,

World » Ukraine | June 10, 2024, Monday // 08:39

EPP Leads European Parliament as Initial Results Roll In

The European People's Party (EPP) remains the dominant political force in the new European Parliament, according to initial results

World » EU | June 10, 2024, Monday // 08:00

Russian Nuclear Submarine and Warships to Visit Cuba Next Week

The Cuban Foreign Ministry announced that a nuclear submarine and warships will arrive at the port of Havana between June 12 and 17

World » Russia | June 7, 2024, Friday // 09:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Hungary Fined 200 Million Euros by EU for Asylum Law Violations

The European Court of Justice has fined Hungary 200 million euros for severe violations of European asylum law

World » EU | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 12:23

EU Aims to End Schengen Land Borders for Bulgaria and Romania

Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, expressed optimism about the potential removal of internal land borders in Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 11:33

Fight in the Italian Parliament

As preparations are underway for the G-7 meeting in the Puglia region, a fight erupted in Rome during a session of the lower house of the Italian Parliament

World » EU | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 08:24

Netherlands' Potential Foreign Minister Opposed to Bulgaria's Schengen Entry by Land

The potential new foreign minister of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, who was previously against Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen Zone by land, is likely to assume office

World » EU | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00

Resistance to Bulgaria's Schengen Entry Continues

A challenge persists in admitting Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area via land routes

World » EU | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 15:49

EPP Considers Reversal of Ban on Gasoline Cars in EU

Manfred Weber, chairman of the European People's Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament, revealed plans to discuss the potential reversal of the ban on gasoline-powered cars in the EU by 2035

World » EU | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 10:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria