EU Foreign Ministers Propose Limits on Russian Diplomats' Movement

Eight foreign ministers have jointly proposed a significant measure aimed at curtailing the activities of Russian diplomats within the European Union. According to Politico, these ministers have urged Josep Borrell, the EU's top representative for foreign policy, to revoke the right of free movement for Russian diplomats and their family members across EU member states.
The foreign ministers highlighted that implementing such a ban would effectively restrict the operational capabilities of Russian agents within the Union. They are advocating for this measure to be included in the EU's 14th package of sanctions targeting Russia.
Originating from the Czech Republic, the initiative has garnered support from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Denmark, Poland, Romania, and the Netherlands. These countries are united in their belief that restricting the movement of Russian diplomatic personnel is crucial in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions.
However, Politico notes that there is not unanimous agreement among all EU member states regarding this proposal. Germany, Austria, France, and Italy are cited as countries that have reservations or differing opinions on the Czech-led initiative.
The debate underscores the complexities within the EU regarding sanctions and measures against Russia, highlighting divergent viewpoints among member states on how best to address diplomatic relations amidst current geopolitical challenges.
