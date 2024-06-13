Maria Bakalova Returns to Bulgaria for Aniventure Comic Con

The Hollywood celebrity will be a special guest at the festival, which will be held on July 6 and 7 at the Inter Expo Center

The biggest pop culture festival in our country Aniventure Comic Con welcomes the actress Maria Bakalova. On July 6, fans of the star, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2021 and walked the red carpet at Cannes a few weeks ago for her role as Ivana Trump, will have the opportunity to meet her live. Maria will have a special panel on the main stage, after which she will take time for anyone interested in a photo and autograph in a special area in Hall 4.

Her express wish to not have an additional ticket for her Meet & Greet will be honored, but ULTRA holders tickets will be able to take advantage of being among the first to meet the talented actress. Maria Bakalova gained popularity with her role in Borat 2, and then entered the Marvel universe, becoming part of "Guardians of the Galaxy" 3. The last humble peak is her role as Ivana Trump in Ali Abbasi's film "The Intern", and during the panel on stage will answer any questions from the audience about these projects.

Another interesting guest who will take to the main stage at Aniventure Comic Con 2024 is Thames Malerose from Thailand. He is the third member of the international cosplay jury, who will have his own panel, and everyone will be able to meet him and get an autograph. Malerose has been cosplaying since 2006, and in 2024, Thames was awarded the Best Cosplay Influencer Award at Japan Expo Thailand, once again confirming his influence and importance in the cosplay community.

Over the years, Thames has been invited as a guest and judge at numerous events both in Thailand and abroad, showcasing his impressive skills and creativity. One of his most significant achievements is winning 3rd place at the World Cosplay Summit 2022 in Nagoya, Japan, jointly with Jasper Z. He is undoubtedly one of the most impressive and popular cosplayers in Thailand and abroad. Thames is regularly involved in endorsing products and games as a model, is successful as a streamer on social networks and, among other things, is performing on the music scene as the bassist of the band Malerose.

This year Aniventure Comic Con will present something truly unique. Especially from the Land of the Rising Sun, ORIENTARHYTHM arrives here.

Katsumi Sakakura, Eiko Iwaki and Mami Miyamoto are an artistic group that expresses the movements, rhythms and spiritual attitude unique to Japanese traditional culture (and especially the Japanese traditional martial arts 'BUDO') as an art and spreads it around the world. With a fascinating combination of dance, martial arts and video projection that are synchronized to perfection, they will immerse us in the world of Japanese culture.

The rich variety of artists doesn't stop there. More news and guests coming soon!

And if you haven't signed up for the cosplay contest yet, you can do it until June 16 at https://aniventure.net/bg/contests/cosplay.

АNIVENTURE COMIC CON 2024 is implemented with the general support of A1 Bulgaria, Ozone, Coca-Cola, Fanta, Visa and Post Bank. The event is also supported by Nescafe 3in1, Happy Delivery, Lenovo, Monster Energy and many others. The main media partner of the festival is bTV Media Group.

Two-day, one-day, ULTRA and MEET & GREET tickets for Aniventure Comic Con 2024 can be purchased from the Eventim network, OZONE GAMES and OZONE LIVE stores, OMV gas stations throughout the country, as well as on the festival website - https://comiccon.bg/tickets/.

