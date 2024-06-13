NATO Raises Alarm Over Dual Nuclear Threats from Russia and China

World | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 09:50
Bulgaria: NATO Raises Alarm Over Dual Nuclear Threats from Russia and China

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has highlighted growing concerns over nuclear threats from both Russia and China, ahead of a two-day meeting in Brussels with defense ministers from member countries. Stoltenberg pointed out that Russia has escalated nuclear rhetoric in recent months and has reportedly deployed nuclear weapons in Belarus, while also increasing nuclear exercises.

Stoltenberg emphasized that the nuclear threat extends beyond Russia to include China, which is actively modernizing its nuclear capabilities. He expressed apprehension that China plans to significantly increase its arsenal of nuclear missiles, including intercontinental ones capable of reaching NATO territories in the coming years.

In addition to Russia and China, Stoltenberg noted concerns about North Korea's nuclear program and Iran's nuclear ambitions. He underscored the importance of NATO demonstrating the effectiveness, security, and reliability of its nuclear deterrent in response to these global developments.

"As we modernize our nuclear capabilities, conduct exercises, and communicate our actions, we are ensuring that our nuclear deterrent remains robust and credible," Stoltenberg stated, reinforcing NATO's commitment to maintaining strategic readiness amidst evolving global nuclear dynamics.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: nuclear, NATO, China, Russia

Related Articles:

Putin to Stop the War in Ukraine Under These Conditions

Russia will cease fire and begin negotiations if Ukraine withdraws from the four occupied Ukrainian regions claimed by Russia and abandons its aspirations for NATO membership

World » Ukraine | June 14, 2024, Friday // 14:17

At G-7: US-Ukraine Forge Historic Security Pact!

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement to bolster Ukraine's defenses against Russian aggression

World » Ukraine | June 14, 2024, Friday // 08:55

Global Support Grows for Ukraine as Argentina Joins Defense Contact Group

The NATO-Ukraine Council's meeting in the format of defense ministers, attended by EU representatives, has commenced

World » Ukraine | June 14, 2024, Friday // 08:35

Russian Warships Conduct Military Drills Near Florida

Russian military exercises in the Caribbean Sea, near Florida, have sparked attention as a display of strength amid heightened tensions over Western support for Ukraine.

World » Russia | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 09:31

Armenia Will Leave Russian-Led CSTO Defense Pact

Armenia has declared its intention to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)

World | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 17:39

Orbán: Hungary Won't Block NATO's Ukraine Aid Efforts

During a visit by NATO Secretary General to Budapest, Hungary conveyed its stance on NATO decisions regarding military aid to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 16:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Ukraine Rejects Putin's Conditions for Peace Agreement

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

World » Ukraine | June 14, 2024, Friday // 18:01

Russian Foreign Ministry Dismisses US-Ukraine Security Pact as 'Piece of Paper'

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, dismissed the security agreement between the US and Ukraine

World » Ukraine | June 14, 2024, Friday // 16:05

Putin to Stop the War in Ukraine Under These Conditions

Russia will cease fire and begin negotiations if Ukraine withdraws from the four occupied Ukrainian regions claimed by Russia and abandons its aspirations for NATO membership

World » Ukraine | June 14, 2024, Friday // 14:17

Joe Biden Affirms No Intervention in Hunter Biden's Legal Case

US President Joe Biden has stated that he will refrain from using his presidential authority to reduce any potential sentence that his son

World | June 14, 2024, Friday // 09:45

At G-7: US-Ukraine Forge Historic Security Pact!

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement to bolster Ukraine's defenses against Russian aggression

World » Ukraine | June 14, 2024, Friday // 08:55

Global Support Grows for Ukraine as Argentina Joins Defense Contact Group

The NATO-Ukraine Council's meeting in the format of defense ministers, attended by EU representatives, has commenced

World » Ukraine | June 14, 2024, Friday // 08:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria