NATO Raises Alarm Over Dual Nuclear Threats from Russia and China

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has highlighted growing concerns over nuclear threats from both Russia and China, ahead of a two-day meeting in Brussels with defense ministers from member countries. Stoltenberg pointed out that Russia has escalated nuclear rhetoric in recent months and has reportedly deployed nuclear weapons in Belarus, while also increasing nuclear exercises.

Stoltenberg emphasized that the nuclear threat extends beyond Russia to include China, which is actively modernizing its nuclear capabilities. He expressed apprehension that China plans to significantly increase its arsenal of nuclear missiles, including intercontinental ones capable of reaching NATO territories in the coming years.

In addition to Russia and China, Stoltenberg noted concerns about North Korea's nuclear program and Iran's nuclear ambitions. He underscored the importance of NATO demonstrating the effectiveness, security, and reliability of its nuclear deterrent in response to these global developments.

"As we modernize our nuclear capabilities, conduct exercises, and communicate our actions, we are ensuring that our nuclear deterrent remains robust and credible," Stoltenberg stated, reinforcing NATO's commitment to maintaining strategic readiness amidst evolving global nuclear dynamics.