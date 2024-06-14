Russian Warships Conduct Military Drills Near Florida

Ukraine Rejects Putin's Conditions for Peace Agreement
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Russian military exercises in the Caribbean Sea, near Florida, have sparked attention as a display of strength amid heightened tensions over Western support for Ukraine. According to reports, three Russian warships and the nuclear submarine "Kazan" passed within 54 kilometers southeast of Florida's coast.
The Associated Press noted that the military maneuvers involve several Russian warships and auxiliary vessels, potentially including visits to Venezuela. Russia has longstanding ties with Venezuela and Cuba, and its military presence in the Caribbean is periodically observed.
The timing of these exercises, less than two weeks after US President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use US-supplied weapons against Russian forces, suggests a strategic message. Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted at potential "asymmetric steps" in response to perceived Western intervention in Ukraine.
Benjamin Gedan, director of the Latin America Program at the Wilson Center in Washington, emphasized the dual purpose of the warships: to caution Washington against interference in its near abroad and to reaffirm support for Russian allies like Cuba and Venezuela.
Despite the presence of a nuclear-powered submarine among the Russian vessels, a senior US administration source assured that intelligence assessments indicated none of the ships were armed with nuclear weapons. The source further clarified that the Russian deployment does not present a direct threat to the United States.
Last week, US officials indicated that Russian ships are expected to maintain a presence in the Caribbean throughout the summer, underscoring ongoing geopolitical tensions.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Russia has announced the expansion of its tactical nuclear weapons exercises
Reuters reported that sources familiar with the matter revealed the US government's intention to announce expanded sanctions on Wednesday regarding the sale of semiconductor chips and other commodities to Russia
Belarus announced today that its military is participating in the second phase of Russian exercises scheduled by President Vladimir Putin to practice the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons
The Cuban Foreign Ministry announced that a nuclear submarine and warships will arrive at the port of Havana between June 12 and 17
The Hungarian government claims to support peace but actually backs the war led by Putin,
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning to countries allowing Ukraine to utilize their weapons against targets within Russia
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU