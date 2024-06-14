Russian Warships Conduct Military Drills Near Florida

June 13, 2024, Thursday
Russian Warships Conduct Military Drills Near Florida

Russian military exercises in the Caribbean Sea, near Florida, have sparked attention as a display of strength amid heightened tensions over Western support for Ukraine. According to reports, three Russian warships and the nuclear submarine "Kazan" passed within 54 kilometers southeast of Florida's coast.

The Associated Press noted that the military maneuvers involve several Russian warships and auxiliary vessels, potentially including visits to Venezuela. Russia has longstanding ties with Venezuela and Cuba, and its military presence in the Caribbean is periodically observed.

The timing of these exercises, less than two weeks after US President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use US-supplied weapons against Russian forces, suggests a strategic message. Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted at potential "asymmetric steps" in response to perceived Western intervention in Ukraine.

Benjamin Gedan, director of the Latin America Program at the Wilson Center in Washington, emphasized the dual purpose of the warships: to caution Washington against interference in its near abroad and to reaffirm support for Russian allies like Cuba and Venezuela.

Despite the presence of a nuclear-powered submarine among the Russian vessels, a senior US administration source assured that intelligence assessments indicated none of the ships were armed with nuclear weapons. The source further clarified that the Russian deployment does not present a direct threat to the United States.

Last week, US officials indicated that Russian ships are expected to maintain a presence in the Caribbean throughout the summer, underscoring ongoing geopolitical tensions.

