G-7 Summit in Italy: UK Announces Major Aid Package for Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 09:23
G-7 Summit in Italy: UK Announces Major Aid Package for Ukraine

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is set to announce bilateral assistance of 309.69 million USD to Ukraine during the G-7 meeting in Italy. This aid is earmarked to address urgent humanitarian and energy needs, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office.

"During this critical moment, we must act decisively and creatively to assist Ukraine and put an end to Putin's illegal war," Sunak emphasized ahead of the G-7 summit.

One of the measures under consideration to support Kyiv involves utilizing revenues from Russian assets frozen by Western nations following the onset of the conflict. Additionally, discussions include providing Ukraine with a substantial seed loan to secure funding through 2025.

The G-7 summit commences under tight security measures in the southern Italian region of Puglia. Ahead of the high-level forum scheduled from June 13 to 15, a contingent of 5,000 military personnel, police, and carabinieri has been deployed.

Security operations are centered around the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia, where leaders from the seven most economically powerful countries will convene. Key agenda items include the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In a noteworthy move, leaders from Saudi Arabia, India, Brazil, and Argentina have been invited to participate in the summit. Additionally, Pope Francis is expected to attend as a guest at the forum.

