Houthis Attack Greek Cargo Ship in Red Sea, Causing Severe Damage

World | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Houthis Attack Greek Cargo Ship in Red Sea, Causing Severe Damage

Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for an attack on a Greek cargo ship, the Tutor, which is now in distress in the Red Sea off Yemen's Hudaydah Port. The vessel, used to transport coal, suffered a puncture and is at risk of sinking, according to the Iran-backed Shiite group.

The Houthis, who control Yemen's capital Sanaa and the most densely populated areas, stated they attacked the ship using a surface-to-air maritime drone, unmanned aerial vehicles, and ballistic missiles. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which liaises between ship operators and military/security forces, reported that the Tutor had a hole allowing water to enter, and the crew lost control due to damage in the engine room. A small white vessel reportedly hit the ship's rear before Tutor was struck by an "unknown projectile" in the air.

A Greek ministry representative, speaking anonymously to Reuters, confirmed the ship was hit twice, once by air and once by water, and there were no casualties. The ship, which was en route to India, was loaded on May 18 at the port of Ust-Luga in Russia and unloaded on June 9 at Port Said, Egypt. Its next destination was the Jordanian port of Aqaba.

The attack was also confirmed by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which noted the ship is heavily damaged and filling with water due to a breach in the engine room. CENTCOM added that its forces had destroyed three anti-ship cruise missile launchers and an unmanned aerial vehicle in Houthi-controlled areas within the past 24 hours.

In November, the Houthis began targeting international shipping in the Red Sea region, declaring solidarity with the Palestinians amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Since then, they have sunk one vessel, hijacked a ship, and killed three sailors.

