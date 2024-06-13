Fight in the Italian Parliament

As preparations are underway for the G-7 meeting in the Puglia region, a fight erupted in Rome during a session of the lower house of the Italian Parliament. A member of the opposition's populist "Five Star" movement attempted to hand the Italian flag to the Minister of Regional Affairs, but was attacked by other MPs in the process. He was taken to the hospital for examination, reportedly having been hit in the face and kicked several times.

Fight erupts in the Italian parliament



The incident occurred during a debate on a law regarding differentiated autonomy proposed by the government of Giorgia Meloni. The law's provisions would grant regions more opportunities for self-governance. Critics fear this could lead to the state withdrawing from essential areas such as health and education, negatively impacting regions with less economic development.