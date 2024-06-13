New MEPs Announced as Bulgarian Election Commission Completes Eurovote Mandate Distribution

Over 58,000 Invalid Votes Reported in Bulgarian Election
In the recent election, the Central Election Commission (CEC) reported over 58,000 invalid votes, with 2,211,648 valid votes counted
The Bulgarian Central Electoral Commission (CEC) adopted a decision distributing the mandates from the European Parliament vote among the participating parties. GERB will be represented by five MEPs, while the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), and "Revival" each send three deputies to the European Parliament. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) secured two MEPs, and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) will have one representative.
The CEC accepted an application from Rosen Zhelyazkov from the GERB list, who declined to be named as an elected MEP. Consequently, GERB's five MEPs will be Andrey Kovachev, Andrey Novakov, Emil Radev,Eva Maydell, and Iliya Lazarov. Similarly, last night, the applications of Jevdet Chakarov and Iskra Mihailova-Koparova from the DPS list, who refused to be MEPs, were voted on. As a result, the three parliamentary seats from the DPS will be occupied by Ilhan Kyuchuk, Taner Kabilov, and Elena Yoncheva.
From the WCC-DB coalition, the MEPs are the leaders of the list Nikola Minchev, Radan Kanev, and Hristo Petrov. The latter two entered with preferences, moving from fifth and sixth to second and third, respectively, displacing Stefan Tafrov and Daniel Laurer. The three representatives from "Revival" in the European Parliament are Petar Volgin, who, with preferences, moved from second on the list to first, Stanislav Stoyanov, and Rada Laikova. BSP's representatives in the European Parliament will be Kristian Vigenin and Tsvetelina Penkova, the latter having displaced the second on the list, Rumen Gechev, through a preferential vote. Ivaylo Valchev will represent "There Is Such a People."
Today, the Commission will decide on the results of the early parliamentary vote, determining the number of votes received and mandates distributed among the seven parties and coalitions entering the 50th National Assembly. When a candidate is elected in two multi-mandate regions, they must declare in writing to the CEC within one day which list they wish to remain elected in. The Central Election Commission is expected to announce the names of the new 240 deputies on Sunday.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for initial military training for Bulgaria's youth during his participation in the Fourth National Assembly of the Reserve Army in Stara Zagora
In the recent election, the Central Election Commission (CEC) reported over 58,000 invalid votes, with 2,211,648 valid votes counted
A recent analysis by the Institute for the Development of the Public Environment (IRPS) highlights a significant decline in the use of machine voting during Bulgaria's parliamentary elections on June 9
The Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced the mandates for the parliamentary parties in the 50th National Assembly of Bulgaria
The coalition of liberal parties "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria-Spasi Sofia" (WCC-DB-SS) expressed full support for "Sofia Pride"
On Monday, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will announce the date for convening the first session of the 50th National Assembly
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU