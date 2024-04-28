Bulgarian Christians Celebrate Spasovden: The Feast of the Ascension

Today, the Orthodox world observes the great feast of the Lord - the Ascension of Christ. Bulgarian Christians refer to this holiday as Spasovden, signifying the completion of Christ's work of salvation for humanity through his ascension. This day also serves as the name day for people named Spas and its derivatives, and it is celebrated as a professional holiday for bakers, drivers, builders, hoteliers, and florists.

On the fortieth day after his resurrection, Christ repeatedly appeared to his disciples, instructing them and explaining the kingdom of God. At their final meeting, he took them to the Mount of Olives, where he ascended to heaven to be with God the Father. Before his ascension, Christ reaffirmed the promise of the Holy Spirit's coming, which would enlighten minds and hearts, and he commissioned his disciples to spread his teachings.

Additionally, the day is associated with rituals for fertility and ensuring offspring, particularly for childless women at the time. The Dictamnus albus plant plays a crucial role in these rituals, symbolizing the hope and prayer for fertility.

