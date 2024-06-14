Heavy Rainfall and Storms Sweep Across 16 Bulgarian Regions: Yellow Code Warning Issued

The weather situation in Bulgaria today is characterized by heavy rainfall and stormy conditions affecting numerous regions across the country. The regions under a yellow code warning for heavy rainfall include:
Vidin
Montana
Vratsa
Lovech
Pleven
Gabrovo
Sliven
Veliko Tarnovo
Razgrad
Shumen
Targovishte
Dobrich
Varna
Silistra
Ruse
Sofia region
Specific Regional Impacts
Loveshko: Inspections for damage from last night's storm are ongoing.
Veliko Tarnovo: Some areas are without electricity, leading to a non-school day at "Vela Blagoeva" secondary school.
Sliven: Storms with hail caused significant damage, particularly in the "Rechitsa" district of Sliven and the village of Mechkarevo.
Yambol: Experienced stormy wind and light hail, resulting in fallen trees and damage to cars.
Shumen: Hail accompanied by heavy rain and wind.
Gabrovo: Streets flooded due to a storm.
General Weather Forecast
Morning: Broken clouds, mostly sunny in many places.
Afternoon and Evening: Development of cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds, leading to brief showers with thunder. Northern Bulgaria is particularly at risk for intense precipitation and hail, continuing into Friday night. Wind patterns vary: weak from the northwest in northwestern Bulgaria and from the northeast in other regions. Maximum temperatures will range from 30°C to 35°C, slightly lower in Northwestern Bulgaria (around 29°C in Sofia).
Mountain and Coastal Areas
Mountains: Cumulus clouds with rain and thunder in the afternoon. Stara Planina will see more intense phenomena. Wind will be moderate to strong from the west-southwest. Temperatures: 25°C at 1200 m, 16°C at 2000 m.
Black Sea Coast: Scattered clouds, mostly sunny in the morning. Cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop in the afternoon, leading to short-term rain, particularly on the northern coast. Conditions for hail exist. A light to moderate easterly wind is expected. Maximum temperatures will range from 23°C to 28°C. Sea water temperature is 22°C-25°C (cooler north of Kaliakra), with sea excitement at 2 points.
Residents and travelers in the affected regions should stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions to stay safe during these adverse weather conditions.
