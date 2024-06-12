Bulgaria's 'Golden Sands' Resort Opens Doors to Ukrainian War Orphans

In a humanitarian initiative by the "Diplomatic Properties in the Country" agency, 30 Ukrainian children who have lost a parent in the war will find accommodation in Bulgaria's renowned resort, "Golden Sands."

The Bulgarian government has approved additional expenses totaling BGN 32,640 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs budget for the year 2024. These funds are designated to cover the costs associated with the accommodation and rehabilitation of children affected by the conflict in Ukraine. To ensure their well-being, each child will be accompanied by a teacher and a psychologist.

The implementation of this humanitarian endeavor underscores Bulgaria's commitment to supporting Ukraine during its time of need. Moreover, it serves to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries, as highlighted by the Council of Ministers.