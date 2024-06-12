Bulgaria's 'Golden Sands' Resort Opens Doors to Ukrainian War Orphans

Austrian Tourists Find Top Value in Bulgaria
According to a report from the Austrian news agency APA, Austrians will find their money stretching further abroad this summer compared to staying within Austria
In a humanitarian initiative by the "Diplomatic Properties in the Country" agency, 30 Ukrainian children who have lost a parent in the war will find accommodation in Bulgaria's renowned resort, "Golden Sands."
The Bulgarian government has approved additional expenses totaling BGN 32,640 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs budget for the year 2024. These funds are designated to cover the costs associated with the accommodation and rehabilitation of children affected by the conflict in Ukraine. To ensure their well-being, each child will be accompanied by a teacher and a psychologist.
The implementation of this humanitarian endeavor underscores Bulgaria's commitment to supporting Ukraine during its time of need. Moreover, it serves to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries, as highlighted by the Council of Ministers.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Today, the Orthodox world observes the great feast of the Lord - the Ascension of Christ
The weather situation in Bulgaria today is characterized by heavy rainfall and stormy conditions affecting numerous regions across the country.
Starting June 17, Bulgarians will have the option to obtain a new version of their national identity card, which will feature an embedded chip along with biometric data including two fingerprints and a photograph
A fire erupted on the Sofia-Burgas express train
The Mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev, unveiled plans for a comprehensive overhaul of urban transportation in the city
New WHO/Europe report highlights how big industry fuels chronic diseases, obstructs health policy and targets vulnerable people
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU