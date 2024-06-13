Emergency on the Rails: Fire Erupts on Sofia-Burgas Express Train

Maria Bakalova Returns to Bulgaria for Aniventure Comic Con
A fire erupted on the Sofia-Burgas express train, originating from the locomotive, as reported by bTV, citing its sources. The incident occurred at the "Vladimir Pavlov" railway station, a freight station located in Burgas.
The incident took place around 3:05 p.m. near the entrance signal at the "Vladimir Pavlov" station in the western part of Burgas. The police received a report of the fire in the locomotive at 14:59 through the emergency number 112.
The fire reportedly started in an undercarriage fan in the locomotive. Prompt action was taken, utilizing three fire extinguishers and activating the fire protection system. Two fire engines and six firefighters were dispatched to the scene.
Transport accident expert Zhelyazko Zhelyazkov explained that high temperatures at the brake likely ignited the cables powering the fan inside the locomotive. The train driver spotted smoke and flames, promptly stopping the locomotive and extinguishing the fire using a powder fire extinguisher.
Thanks to the swift response of the driver and firefighters, the fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters have since returned to the Regional Office "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" in Burgas.
Despite the incident, all 80 passengers on board were promptly evacuated and transported by buses. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, confirmed by Bulgarian Railways (BDZ) to bTV.
The burning locomotive will be replaced, and the train is expected to resume its journey, as reported by the National Company "Railway Infrastructure."
