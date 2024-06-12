Armenia Will Leave Russian-Led CSTO Defense Pact

Armenia has declared its intention to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a defense alliance formed in 1992 among former Soviet republics with Russia at its core. The CSTO currently comprises Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Armenia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan affirmed Armenia's decision to leave the CSTO, stating, "We will leave when we decide," during a parliamentary session where he faced scrutiny over the country's continued membership in the organization. Pashinyan criticized his predecessors for involving Armenia in what he described as a "hollow union," accusing CSTO members of collaborating with Azerbaijan in planning a war against Armenia.

The announcement of Armenia's withdrawal from the CSTO comes just a day after the country and the United States revealed the initiation of a strategic partnership.