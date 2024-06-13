Orbán: Hungary Won't Block NATO's Ukraine Aid Efforts

World » UKRAINE | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 16:12
Bulgaria: Orbán: Hungary Won't Block NATO's Ukraine Aid Efforts

During a visit by NATO Secretary General to Budapest, Hungary conveyed its stance on NATO decisions regarding military aid to Ukraine. It was made evident that Hungary would not obstruct NATO's plans for coordinating arms and equipment deliveries to Ukraine through the "Ramstein Group," which consists of approximately 50 countries led by the United States.

Despite reservations about the proposal, particularly concerns about escalating tensions with Russia, Hungary will not impede NATO's efforts to provide coordinated military assistance to Ukraine. Prime Minister Orbán emphasized Hungary's non-participation in these endeavors during discussions with NATO officials.

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg acknowledged Hungary's position, respecting its decision not to engage in coordinated military aid efforts for Ukraine. Prime Minister Orbán further articulated that Hungary had received assurances that its command staff and assets would not be involved in the conflict in Ukraine.

Tags: NATO, Hungary, Ukraine, Orban

